Online Gaming Bill gets President Murmu's assent, becomes law

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday gave assent to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, a day after it was cleared by the Rajya Sabha. The words "India online gaming regulations" are displayed in front of an Indian flag in this Illustration taken September 14, 2022.(Reuters)

The law prohibits all online money gaming services, imposing penalties of up to three years imprisonment and fines reaching ₹1 crore for facilitators. Advertising such platforms carries sentences of up to two years and fines of ₹50 lakh.

The upper house passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, in 26 minutes, a day after the Lok Sabha cleared it in seven minutes amid opposition protests over procedural concerns.

Union minister for electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told the MPs in the Parliament that people were losing their life savings in online money gaming.

Also Read | With fantasy gaming being outlawed, cricket to feel the heat

“From time to time, society grapples with social evils. In these circumstances, it is the duty of the government and the parliament to probe and make laws to control them,” Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha.

The minister cited government estimates that 450 million players have lost over ₹20,000 crore to online money gaming platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the bill will encourage e-sports and save society from the harmful effects of online games.

"This Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity. It will encourage e-sports and online social games. At the same time, it will save our society from the harmful effects of online money games."

Industry bodies call ban a ‘death knell’

Meanwhile, industry bodies representing the ₹31,000 crore sector have called the ban a “death knell” for legitimate businesses, arguing it will benefit offshore operators whilst harming compliant domestic companies.

The sector employs over 200,000 people and has attracted ₹25,000 crore in foreign investment since 2022, the industry’s representatives have told the government.

Also Read | Full list of online gaming platforms not working now

Since the passage of the bill, several gaming platforms, including Dream11 and WinZO, have announced that they will cease operations.