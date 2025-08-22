WinZO, Dream11, MPL: Full list of online money gaming platforms not working now

Centre's crackdown on online games played with money has led to several gaming platforms, including Dream11 and WinZO, ceasing operations a day after Parliament passed a key bill over the same. Firms suspending online games played with money include WinZO(X/@winzoofficial)

Parliament on Thursday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha approving it without debate amid din a day after Lok Sabha.

The bill seeks to ban all forms of online money games while promoting eSports and online social gaming. Since Thursday, several fantasy gaming platforms have ceased operations.

Full list of online gaming platforms not working now

– India's Nazara Tech said on Friday its associate firm, Moonshine Technologies, which operates PokerBaazi has stopped offering online games played with money.

– Other firms suspending online games played with money, include WinZO,

– Mobile Premier League,

– Zupee,

– Dream 11, in a statement posted on its website on Friday, noted that, following the passing of the bill, "cash games and contests have been discontinued", but urged fans to "stay tuned".

– Popular rummy platform RummyCulture, operated by Bengaluru-based Gameskraft Technologies has announced shutdown of operations in India

– Opinion trading platform Probo has also announced ceasing operations in India.

– Head Digital Works, which operates A23 Rummy and A23 Poker, also said it has closed all online money games.

Online money games are played by depositing money in expectation of winning monetary and other rewards.

The bill to ban online games played with money proposes that any person offering such a service in violation of the stipulated provisions will face imprisonment of up to three years or a fine that may extend to ₹1 crore or both.

The provisions also include imprisonment of up to two years and or a fine of up to ₹50 lakh, or both, for those indulging in advertisements in contravention of rules.

The government says such games are harmful for the youth. Minister of electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday the legislation will promote two-thirds of the online gaming segment.

The bill, he said, will ban online money games, which have become a big problem for society, especially middle-class youth.