Sensex closes 35 points higher at 50,441, Nifty rises by 18 pts to end at 14,956
- Sensex closes 35 points higher at 50,441, Nifty rises by 18.10 points to end at 14,956.20
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Easy Trip Planners IPO opens: Here's all you need to know about the issue
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Here is all you need to know about the offer.
Key Saudi Arabian oil site attacked, sending brent above $70
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:38 PM IST
The attacks on Sunday were intercepted, Saudi Arabia said, and oil output appeared to be unaffected. But the latest in a spate of assaults claimed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels pushed oil prices to above $70 a barrel for the first time since January 2020.
Bitcoin on your balance sheet? Here's what you need to know
Reuters, London/new York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Here are some of the key questions over cryptocurrency bookkeeping and tax.
Sensex rebounds over 270 points in early trade; Nifty reclaims 15,000-level
PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:54 AM IST
On the Sensex chart, ONGC, NTPC, Axis Bank, M&M, HDFC Bank and SBI were major gainers – climbing as much as 4.3 per cent.
Gold price recovers from 9-month low: Here's why
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Last week, the price of the precious metal suffered a huge fall. However, a stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls data helped it recover somewhat.
How govt plans to push health spending to target of GDP’s 2%
By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:02 AM IST
- Despite decades of strong economic growth, the country’s spending on health care is barely 1% of GDP, way below Brics peer nations, resulting in serious supply-side deficits of facilities and professionals.
Birla Sun Life plans to raise ₹5,000 crore via share sale
By Anirudh Laskar, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:54 PM IST
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management has started talks with potential merchant bankers for the IPO, which is likely to be launched in the June quarter, said the people cited above.
Ola aspires to pull off a Tesla, but affordably
By Madhurima Nandy, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:42 PM IST
- The Bengaluru-based firm plans to start production as early as in June. That’s audacious, given that the land—260 acres for the plant and 240 acres for two supplier parks—is still in excavation mode.
Zostel claims victory in legal row with OYO
By Tarush Bhalla, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:37 PM IST
- The term sheet executed between the two parties in 2015, promised ZO Rooms’ shareholders 7% of Oyo.
Suitors make a beeline for 26% stake in BEML
By Malyaban Ghosh, Utpal Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:32 PM IST
- Bharat Forge Ltd and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd may also submit expressions of interest for the government’s stake in BEML, the people said on condition of anonymity.
Biz confidence at India Inc soars to 10-year high
By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:24 PM IST
- The survey captures the mood of the industry for the two quarters ending June 30, 2021.
Junk your old car, get 5% rebate from automakers on new purchase: Gadkari
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari said, automated fitness tests will be set up under public private partnership (PPP) mode while the government will assist private partners and state governments for scrapping centres.
Gold prices down over 20% from highs. Should you invest?
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Gold has been falling for the past few months and has lost more than 20% in value from the highs witnessed in August last year.
RBI: India Inc's overseas direct investment falls by 31% to USD 1.85 billion
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Domestic companies made investments of USD 2.66 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint-ventures in the year-ago month, February 2020.
