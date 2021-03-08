IND USA
Sensex closes 35 points higher at 50,441, Nifty rises by 18.10 points to end at 14,956.20(PTI FILE)
Sensex closes 35 points higher at 50,441, Nifty rises by 18 pts to end at 14,956

  • Sensex closes 35 points higher at 50,441, Nifty rises by 18.10 points to end at 14,956.20
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:50 PM IST

Sensex closes 35 points higher at 50,441, Nifty rises by 18.10 points to end at 14,956.20

The Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO consists of a fresh issue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85 crore worth of shares and an offer for sale of 68,24,933 equity shares by existing shareholders.(iStock)
business

Easy Trip Planners IPO opens: Here's all you need to know about the issue

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Here is all you need to know about the offer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brent crude rose as much as 2.9% to $71.37 a barrel on Monday, before paring gains.(AP)
business

Key Saudi Arabian oil site attacked, sending brent above $70

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:38 PM IST
The attacks on Sunday were intercepted, Saudi Arabia said, and oil output appeared to be unaffected. But the latest in a spate of assaults claimed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels pushed oil prices to above $70 a barrel for the first time since January 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates were the latest to weigh into a debate over the digital coin. Gates cautioned about how investors can be swept up in manias, while Yellen said Bitcoin is an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions.”(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin on your balance sheet? Here's what you need to know

Reuters, London/new York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Here are some of the key questions over cryptocurrency bookkeeping and tax.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex opens 250 points higher at 50,678; Nifty begins session above 15,000-level
business

Sensex rebounds over 270 points in early trade; Nifty reclaims 15,000-level

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:54 AM IST
On the Sensex chart, ONGC, NTPC, Axis Bank, M&M, HDFC Bank and SBI were major gainers – climbing as much as 4.3 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold price saw a huge decline last week.(Reuters Photo)
business

Gold price recovers from 9-month low: Here's why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Last week, the price of the precious metal suffered a huge fall. However, a stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls data helped it recover somewhat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the Rural Health Survey 2018-19, there is an 85.6% shortfall of surgeons, 75% deficit of obstetricians and gynaecologists, 87.2% of physicians, and 79.9% shortfall of paediatricians in the primary health sector in rural areas.
business

How govt plans to push health spending to target of GDP’s 2%

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:02 AM IST
  • Despite decades of strong economic growth, the country’s spending on health care is barely 1% of GDP, way below Brics peer nations, resulting in serious supply-side deficits of facilities and professionals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Birla Capital, whose current market cap is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 30,000 crore, derives a majority of its market value ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,000-14,000 crore) from the AMC business alone.(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
business

Birla Sun Life plans to raise 5,000 crore via share sale

By Anirudh Laskar, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:54 PM IST
  • Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management has started talks with potential merchant bankers for the IPO, which is likely to be launched in the June quarter, said the people cited above.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To put the scale in context, market leader Hero MotoCorp produced 6.5 million two-wheelers annually.(Hemant Mishra/Mint file photo)
business

Ola aspires to pull off a Tesla, but affordably

By Madhurima Nandy, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • The Bengaluru-based firm plans to start production as early as in June. That’s audacious, given that the land—260 acres for the plant and 240 acres for two supplier parks—is still in excavation mode.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Arbitral Tribunal, in a ruling by former Chief Justice of India AM Ahmadi on March 6, ordered the document to be binding.(File photo)
business

Zostel claims victory in legal row with OYO

By Tarush Bhalla, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • The term sheet executed between the two parties in 2015, promised ZO Rooms’ shareholders 7% of Oyo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government, which owns 54% in BEML, invited expressions of interest for the stake sale in the defence equipment maker, along with the transfer of management control, on January 4.(Reuters File Photo)
business

Suitors make a beeline for 26% stake in BEML

By Malyaban Ghosh, Utpal Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:32 PM IST
  • Bharat Forge Ltd and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd may also submit expressions of interest for the government’s stake in BEML, the people said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survey has been conducted against the backdrop of the economy coming out of recession in Q3 with 0.4% growth, after remaining in contraction mode for two consecutive quarters.
business

Biz confidence at India Inc soars to 10-year high

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:24 PM IST
  • The survey captures the mood of the industry for the two quarters ending June 30, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Road Transport &amp; Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari interacts with media. (PTI File Photo)
business

Junk your old car, get 5% rebate from automakers on new purchase: Gadkari

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari said, automated fitness tests will be set up under public private partnership (PPP) mode while the government will assist private partners and state governments for scrapping centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused stole over 5kg of gold and 9kg of silver ornaments worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.82 crore. (HT Photo)
business

Gold prices down over 20% from highs. Should you invest?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Gold has been falling for the past few months and has lost more than 20% in value from the highs witnessed in August last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the total investment made by Indian companies in foreign markets, USD 1.36 billion was in the form of loan; USD 297.37 million comprised as equity investment and the rest of USD 183.82 million was by way of issuance of guarantee, according to the RBI data on outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) - February 2021.(REUTERS)
business

RBI: India Inc's overseas direct investment falls by 31% to USD 1.85 billion

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Domestic companies made investments of USD 2.66 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint-ventures in the year-ago month, February 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
