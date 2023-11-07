close_game
close_game
News / Business / Sensex down by 216 points to open at 64,741; Nifty at 19,348

Sensex down by 216 points to open at 64,741; Nifty at 19,348

PTI |
Nov 07, 2023 10:36 AM IST

Among the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Tuesday after three days of rally amid weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows.

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 216.73 points to 64,741.96. The Nifty slipped 63.05 points to 19,348.70.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Among the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.

Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the negative territory.

The US markets ended with marginal gains on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.49 per cent to USD 84.76 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth 549.37 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 594.91 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 64,958.69 on Monday. The broader Nifty climbed 181.15 points or 0.94 per cent to 19,411.75.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out