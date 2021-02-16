Sensex, Nifty end flat as some banks fall, Reliance gains
Indian shares ended little changed on Tuesday after hitting a record high earlier in the session, as weakness in private-sector banks offset gains in Reliance Industries.
Domestic benchmark indexes have climbed 12% this month after a high-spending federal budget and strong corporate earnings, spurring hopes that Asia's third-largest economy can quickly bounce back from a pandemic-induced slowdown.
The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.01% lower at 15,313.45 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.1% at 52,104.17. Earlier in the day, both the indexes hit record highs for a second consecutive session.
The Nifty banking index fell 0.56% after surging 3.32% on Monday. Private-sector lenders ICICI and Axis fell more than 2% each and were among the top drags on the Nifty 50.
The Nifty PSU bank index, which tracks state-run lenders, jumped 1.65% after Reuters reported that the government had shortlisted four banks for potential privatisation.
Shares in the lenders - Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India and Central Bank of India - each ended 20% higher.
Conglomerate Reliance Industries rose 1.3% and was the biggest boost to the Nifty 50.
Metal stocks rose 2.89%. Tata Steel jumped 3.8%, while Jindal Steel climbed 7%.
Globally, stocks were higher on hopes that COVID-19 vaccinations and a massive U.S. stimulus package will lead to a lasting economic recovery.
Future Group creditors scramble to recover $2.5 billion loans
- Future, India's No.2 retailer with more than 1,700 stores, has been hit hard by the pandemic and agreed to sell most of its retail assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance in a $3.4 billion deal. The transaction, however, has faced legal hurdles with e-commerce giant Amazon.
Finance minister Sitharaman to address post-Budget RBI board meeting
- The meeting will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
