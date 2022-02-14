Home / Business / Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 1,256 points
Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 1,256 points

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 1,256.48 points or trading at 56,896.44 and down by 2.16 per cent at 9.27 am.
File photo for representational purposes
File photo for representational purposes
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 09:30 AM IST
ANI |

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,001.70 at 9.27 am, down by 373.10 points or 2.15 per cent.

