Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 pts

- Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Amazon's 'Tandav' row puts Bollywood, global streaming giants on edge
Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:51 PM IST
- Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said.
Asian LNG prices edge higher on Indian, Chinese demand
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The average LNG price for April delivery into Northeast Asia was estimated at about $5.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up about 10 cents from the previous week, sources said.
Oil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Brent crude futures for May rose to as high as $68 a barrel on Friday, a level not seen since Jan. 8, 2020. The contract was up $1.09, or 1.6%, to $67.83 a barrel at 0730 GMT, and was on track for a near 3% gain in the week.
I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of ₹175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids
By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:31 AM IST
- Income tax officials have also seized ₹3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
Sensex slumps over 440 points, Nifty slips below 15,000 in early trade
By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:54 AM IST
The BSE gauge Sensex was trading at 50,405.99, showing a drop of 440.09 points or 0.87 per cent in the opening session.
Case to get petrol, diesel under the ambit of GST
By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:35 AM IST
- At a time when petrol and diesel prices are at an all-time high, and taxes have a bigger component in the retail price than the base price of the fuels, it is worth revisiting the debate
FT should be probed by Sebi and not ED or cops, says Amfi
By Neil Borate, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:55 AM IST
- The ECIR is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the Chennai police under Section 420 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an organisation that fights for investors’ rights.
Wearables market grew 144% in ’20 on remote working shift
By Abhijit Ahaskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:42 AM IST
- Shipments in the December quarter grew at a higher rate of 198% annually with 15.2 million units.
E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses
By Kalpana Pathak, Tanya Thomas, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:34 PM IST
- The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
Wipro to acquire UK consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion
By Ayushman Baruah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:05 AM IST
- The latest acquisition is Delaporte’s boldest move to spur growth after the company ceded its position as India’s third-largest software services provider to HCL Technologies Ltd.
Flipkart mulls US listing through the SPAC route
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:02 AM IST
- The Bengaluru-based online retailer has been weighing a US initial public offering and it’s now also looking at other options, the people said.
Fuel retailers may cut rates in run-up to polls
By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:40 AM IST
- While the base price of petrol is ₹33.26 per litre, it attracts ₹32.90 a litre central excise and ₹21.04 per litre local levies in Delhi.
OPEC+ to extend most oil cuts into April, Saudi to keep voluntary cut
Reuters, Dubai, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The news pushed oil prices back towards their highest levels in more than a year with Brent trading up 5% above $67 a barrel as the market had expected OPEC+ to release more barrels.
OPEC+ meet on oil output with Saudi, Russia seeing fragile recovery
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, lynchpins in the OPEC+ group, have to decide with their allies whether a rally in oil prices is enough to warrant more supply or if uncertainty about the coronavirus crisis should encourage more caution.
UK probes Apple's App Store for 'stifling competition' and 'hurting consumers'
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:57 PM IST
UK's competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, said Thursday it was looking into “suspected breaches of competition law" by Apple. The App Store, Apple responded, is “a safe and trusted place for customers.”
