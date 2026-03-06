Sensex, Nifty 50 open gap-down as Iran war, crude oil shocks trigger selloff

India's stock market tumbled on Friday joining a global retreat as an escalating military conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran sent shockwaves through energy markets and dismantled investor appetite for risk. The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street, Mumbai. (PTI)

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 0.45% to 79,658.99 in early Mumbai trading, retreating from the psychologically significant 80,000 level. The Nifty 50 Index saw a similar decline, falling 0.44% to 24,656.4. The selloff was broad-based, with 13 of the 16 major sectoral indices logging losses at the open.

Geopolitical Contagion The primary catalyst for the decline is the escalating Iran war. Following direct involvement by the United States alongside Israel against Iranian targets, global markets are bracing for a protracted conflict. The heightened tensions have revived fears of a 1970s-style energy supply shock.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, surged approximately 5% on Thursday to hit a 20-month high of $86.28 a barrel. Threat of sustained high energy costs looms large over India, which imports more than 80% of its oil requirements.

“Crude price will continue to influence the market in the near-term. So long as Brent crude moves at $85 levels, the market is unlikely to be impacted,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd. “On the other hand, if Brent price spikes above $90 and moves towards $100, globally markets will be impacted. Therefore, watch out for crude prices.”

Financials Lead the Retreat Financial stocks, which carry the largest weightage in the domestic indices, bore the brunt of the selling pressure. The Nifty Bank index shed 0.7%, dragged down by HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd—down 1.1% and 1.4%, respectively—as investors reassessed credit growth and margin outlooks amid rising global yields and a firming US dollar.

The risk-off sentiment extended to the broader market, though mid-cap and small-cap stocks showed slightly more resilience, falling 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Global Context The weakness in Mumbai mirrored a somber mood across Asian trading hubs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares inched lower following a negative close on Wall Street. The US dollar climbed to multi-month highs against a basket of currencies as traders sought safety in the greenback, further complicating the outlook for the Indian Rupee.

As the conflict deepens, the cloud over global growth outlooks is darkening. For India, the trajectory of the Nifty 50 in the coming sessions will likely depend on the stability of the “GIFT Nifty” levels and whether crude prices find a new floor or continue their ascent toward $90.