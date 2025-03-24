Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Real estate, energy, and media stocks lead rally on opening

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market rallied upon opening as the trading session for the week began on Monday, March 24. Real estate, oil and gas, and media stocks rose the most. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: All of the Sensex stocks were in the green.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

At 9.15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 481.79 points or 0.63 per cent, reaching 77,387.30. The broader NSE Nifty opened 124.70 points up or 0.53 per cent in the green, reaching 23,475.10.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, NTPC rose the most upon open by 2.15 percent, trading at ₹358.70. This was followed by Tata Motors, which was up 1.72 percent, trading at ₹714.95, and Power Grid Corporation of India, which was up by 1.38 percent, trading at ₹286.90.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty Index rose the most by 1.29 percent, reaching 873.85. This was followed by Nifty Oil & Gas, which was down 1.26 percent, reaching 10,676.90, and Nifty Media, which was down 0.88 percent, reaching 1,561.25.

The Oil & Gas Index rose at a time when global oil prices are down. Brent Crude was down 0.46% or $0.33, trading at $71.83 when it comes to May 2025 futures, while WTI Crude was down 0.42% or $0.29, trading at $67.99 when it comes to May 2025 futures.

Stock market in the previous session

The stock market rallied and closed well in the green yet again after the previous trading session ended on Friday, March 21, 2025. The market closed in the green for all the days of that week.

Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities said that the Nifty rising for five times was “a streak that was last seen in early December.”

“Seasonal trends show that this week - week #13 of the calendar year - the nifty has been up 80% of the time with an average gain of 1.5%,” he added.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 557.45 points or 0.73 percent in the green, reaching 76,905.51. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 159.75 points or by 0.69 percent in the green, reaching 23,350.40.

The “Nifty closed positive for five consecutive sessions, forming higher highs and higher lows, signaling dominance of buyers,” said Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. “A close above 23,300 has opened the door for 23,500–23,800 levels.”

“Intraday support is at 23,200, with the next at 23,000,” he added. “The outlook remains bullish, targeting 23,500, followed by 23,800.”

Among the Sensex stocks, NTPC rose the most by 2.78 percent, closing at ₹351.15. This was followed by Bajaj Finance, which was up 2.75 percent, closing at ₹8,918.60, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which was up 2.41 percent, closing at ₹2,084.40.

Only 6 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

In contrast, Bajaj Finance was down the second-most among the Sensex stocks at 0.66 percent, closing at ₹8,679.80 on Thursday.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Midsmall Financial Services Index rose the most by 2.45 percent, reaching 14,811.20. This was followed by Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, which was up 2.37 percent, reaching 9,174.75, and the Nifty Media Index, which was up 2.20 percent, reaching 1,547.70.

In the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services index, Manappuram Finance rose the most (7.77% up), followed by BSE (7.23% up), and Aditya Birla Capital (5.22% up).

In the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, Tejas Networks rose the most (12.46% up), followed by MphasiS (5.65% up), and Vodafone Idea (5.10% up).

In the Nifty Media Index, Network 18 Media & Investments rose the most (7.41% up), followed by Den Networks (3.48% up), and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (2.73% up).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued buying up Indian stocks, becoming net buyers of ₹7,470.36 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net sellers, selling a difference of ₹3,202.26 crore worth of equities.