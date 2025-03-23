Menu Explore
Boeing lays off 180 employees in Bengaluru amid global workforce reduction

ByHT News Desk
Mar 23, 2025 11:40 AM IST

A source cited in a report said up to 180 staff at the Boeing India Engineering Technology Center in Bengaluru were laid off in the December quarter of 2024.

American aircraft maker Boeing laid off around 180 employees at its engineering technology centre in Karnataka's Bengaluru as part of a global workforce reduction exercise, according to a source cited in a news agency PTI report.

Boeing has around 7,000 employees in India, a key market for the company.(AP/File)
Boeing has around 7,000 employees in India, a key market for the company.(AP/File)

The developmant comes in lines with Boeing's announcement last year of reducing global workforce of around 10 per cent.

Boeing has around 7,000 employees in India, a key market for the company.

The source cited in the report said up to 180 staff at the Boeing India Engineering Technology Center in Bengaluru were laid off in the December quarter of 2024.

There was no official statement from Boeing.

No adverse impact on ops

The above-mentioned source said “strategic adjustments” were made affecting limited positions while ensuring no adverse impact on customers or government operations.

The source said that some roles were removed and some new positions have also been created, adding that reductions in India have been more measured, with a clear focus on maintaining customer service, safety, and quality standards.

The Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) in Bengaluru and Chennai carries out complex advanced aerospace work.

The company's wholly-owned engineering and technology campus in Bengaluru is one of its largest investments outside the US. Boeing's sourcing from India is at around $1.25 billion annually from a network of more than 300 suppliers, as per its website.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
