‘Are you local?’: Bengaluru teen extorted by airport cab driver as police allegedly abandon him in the dark

In a shocking incident that raises concerns about passenger safety in Bengaluru, an 18-year-old boy was harassed and extorted by a cab driver after he booked an airport taxi from Kempegowda International Airport to his PG accommodation in Yelahanka. Bengaluru Police are yet to respond to the matter, while airport authorities have acknowledged the incident and assured an internal inquiry. Bengaluru taxi driver extorts teen while on a trip from airport (Pic for representation) (X/@mister_whistler)

Here is what happened

Th ordeal took place around 2 AM on Saturday when the teenager, struggling to book a cab through app-based services like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, opted for an airport taxi instead. The driver initially agreed to the fare displayed on the Rapido app—approximately ₹800—but soon after the journey began, things took a dark turn.

According to the victim’s sibling, Mrinali Priyadarshini, who shared the harrowing experience on social media, the driver first inquired if the teenager was a local and then deliberately took a longer route. Suddenly, in a deserted area, the driver stopped the vehicle, stepped out, and began threatening the passenger, demanding ₹3,000 instead of the agreed fare.

“If you don’t pay, I will take you to my friends, and you’ll see what happens then,” the driver allegedly said, as per the victim’s sibling. The teenager, terrified and stranded, refused to comply and argued that he should not have to pay extra. Desperate for help, he spotted two police patrol officers nearby and sought assistance. However, their response was far from reassuring.

Instead of intervening, the policemen merely stated that the driver could not overcharge and suggested that the victim accompany the driver to a police station to resolve the issue, claimed Mrinali. The teenager, fearing for his safety, pleaded to go with the police instead, but the officers left, leaving him alone with the very man who had threatened him.

With no support from law enforcement, the victim ultimately had no choice but to pay the extorted amount of ₹3,000. The driver then dropped him off at his destination. While physically unharmed, the teenager remains deeply shaken by the incident, said the Linkedin post that went viral.

Bengaluru City Police have yet to comment on the matter, despite rising public outrage. Meanwhile, Kempegowda International Airport authorities have acknowledged the incident and stated that they are looking into the issue to ensure passenger safety in the future.

The users are calling for swift action against the driver and stronger safeguards to prevent such incidents from occurring again.