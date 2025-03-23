Karnataka pushes for Bengaluru’s second airport, AAI to assess sites from April 7-9

The Karnataka government is pushing forward with plans for a second airport in Bengaluru, having already paid ₹1.21 crore to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for land assessments. State Industries Minister MB Patil announced that AAI officials will conduct an assessment of three proposed locations between April 7 and April 9 to determine the most suitable site for construction. Karnataka government finalised three locations for Bengaluru's second airport. (Unsplash)

Karnataka government fastracks process

As Bengaluru continues to witness a surge in air traffic, the government is keen on expediting the project. Speaking to reporters, MB Patil emphasized the need for a second airport, stating that it is crucial to accommodate increasing passenger numbers and meet commercial demands. “A multidisciplinary team from AAI will visit between April 7 and April 9 for the feasibility study. The government has already allocated ₹1.21 crore for this assessment. With the 150-km airport restriction set to expire by 2033, we are accelerating the process,” he said.

The state had initially identified three potential sites for the new airport—two along Kanakapura Road and one on the Nelamangala-Kunigal Road. The Kanakapura Road sites cover 4,800 and 5,000 acres respectively, while the Nelamangala-Kunigal Road location spans approximately 5,200 acres. The government has assured the Centre that it is prepared to allocate a minimum of 4,500 acres for the project at any of these shortlisted locations.

Additionally, while some have proposed Tumakuru as a potential site for the airport, MB Patil dismissed the idea, stating that locations such as Sira in Tumakuru are not viable. “The airport must be close to Bengaluru to effectively serve the city and attract investors,” he explained.

With passenger traffic at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) expected to hit 90 million by 2033, authorities are eager to finalize a location and secure approvals as soon as possible to meet future demands.