Bengaluru’s first downpour of 2025 sparks chaos: Flooded roads, flight diversions, and a tragic loss

Bengaluru witnessed its first intense downpour of the year on Saturday evening, leading to widespread civic issues across the city. Heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging on key roads, disrupting traffic and once again highlighting the city’s struggle with inadequate infrastructure. The sudden showers brought parts of the city to a standstill, prompting both civic body workers and the Bengaluru Traffic Police to intervene and restore normalcy. Bengaluru roads get flooded after Saturday rains and traffic came to a stand still.

Also Read - Bengaluru rains disrupt air travel: 10 flights diverted to Chennai

Three-year-old girl dies as tree falls on bike

In a heartbreaking incident, a three-year-old girl lost her life near Poorva Park in East Bengaluru after a tree was uprooted by strong winds and fell on her. She was riding pillion on a two-wheeler when the accident occurred. Despite being rushed to the hospital immediately, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Waterlogging and traffic jams

Several key roads, including the Outer Ring Road, were submerged due to heavy rain, leading to massive traffic congestion. Weather blogger Vijay, who manages the X handle ‘Namma Karnataka Weather,’ shared a video of a flooded road and warned commuters of delays. He wrote, “Here we go, Bengaluru folks! The first flooded road episode of 2025. Heavy waterlogging near the M.M.T bus stand on the Kasturi Nagar–KR Pura stretch is slowing down traffic towards Whitefield, Mahadevapura, and KR Pura. Motorists are advised to cooperate.”

Social media users also reacted to the situation, with one post humorously stating, “Finally, the rain god showed mercy on Bengaluru! The much-needed relief from scorching heat has arrived. But as always, even a short spell of rain is enough to drown the city.”

Also Read - 'Bengaluru is Bengaluring': City welcomes heavy rains, hailstorms, and thunderstorms after scorching heat

Political backlash over poor infrastructure

The opposition BJP seized the opportunity to criticize the Congress-led Karnataka government, holding them responsible for Bengaluru’s poor drainage and road infrastructure. In an X post, the party wrote, “One spell of rain, and 'Brand Bengaluru' turns into 'Flood Bengaluru'! In a matter of minutes, we might need submarines and jet skis to commute. @DKShivakumar, perhaps it’s time to replace traffic signals with lighthouses to navigate these new water routes.”

Air travel disruptions

The bad weather also affected flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Airport officials confirmed that at least 20 flights, including two international and 18 domestic, were diverted to Chennai due to operational challenges caused by the rain.