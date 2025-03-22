Bengaluru rains disrupt air travel: 10 flights diverted to Chennai

Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru has led to significant disruptions in air travel, with at least 10 flights being diverted to Chennai, airport officials confirmed on Saturday according to NDTV reported. Representational Image

The adverse weather conditions have caused delays and diversions, affecting passengers and flight schedules. Leading airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have issued advisories urging travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

IndiGo, in a post on X, acknowledged the impact of the weather on its operations and assured passengers that they are closely monitoring the situation.

“We’re closely tracking the weather and will provide timely updates. We encourage passengers to check their flight status for real-time information. Flexible rebooking and refund options are available through our website,” IndiGo stated.

Air India also confirmed that flight operations have been affected due to air traffic congestion caused by heavy rains. “We advise all passengers to verify their flight status before proceeding to the airport,” the airline said in a statement on X.

After enduring a spell of scorching heat, Bengaluru residents heaved a sigh of relief as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the city on Saturday.

Several areas witnessed strong winds and intense downpours, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering temperatures.

Hailstorms were reported in Hosakote, located in Bengaluru Rural district, with an X user sharing a video of hailstones pelting down in the area.