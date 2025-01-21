Sensex, Nifty open green again: Healthcare, IT, and FMCG stocks rise most

The stock market opened in the green for a second time this week as trading began on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, with healthcare, IT, and FMCG stocks rising the most. A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023(Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)

At 9:20am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 90.96 points or 0.12%, reaching 77,164.40. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 53.20 points or 0.23%, reaching 23,397.95.

Which stocks rose and fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, UltraTech Cement Ltd rose the most by 1.97%, trading at ₹10,833.65. This was followed by Tech Mahindra Ltd, which rose 1.42%, trading at ₹1,697.90, and ITC Ltd, which rose 0.70%, trading at ₹440.80.

Only 9 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Healthcare Index rose the most by 0.57%, reaching 14,218.80, followed by Nifty FMCG, which rose 0.56%, reaching 56,048.45, and Nifty IT, which rose 0.52%, reaching 42,412.20.

How did the stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market rallied towards the end of the previous trading session on Monday, January 20, 2025, and closed in the green, wiping out the losses incurred after the previous week's close.

The Sensex closed 454.11 points or 0.59% in the green, reaching 77,073.44.

The Nifty closed 141.55 points or 0.61% in the red, reaching 23,344.75.

Last week's trading session had closed in a fairly similar number of points, but into the red.

Among the Sensex stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd rose the most by 9.15%, closing at ₹1,919.60, followed by Bajaj Finance Ltd which rose 3.58%, closing at ₹7,437.70, and Bajaj Finserv Ltd which rose 3.18%, closing at ₹1,734.60.

Meanwhile, Zomato Ltd fell the most by 3.14%, closing at ₹240.95. This was followed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, which fell 1.23%, closing at ₹1,149.05, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd which fell 1.18%, closing at ₹4,076.95.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Private Bank rose the most by 2.38%, closing at 24,242.65, followed by Nifty PSU Bank which rose 1.99%, reaching 6,419.25, and Nifty Midsmall Healthcare which rose 1.69% reaching 41,679.20.