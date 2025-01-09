Menu Explore
Sensex, Nifty open in red again, dragged down by realty, banking, energy stocks

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 09, 2025 09:45 AM IST

This also comes at a time when the rupee hit an all-time low, though its drop was attributed to both volatile domestic equities and a strengthened US dollar

The stock market yet again opened in the red on Thursday, January 9, after the previous day's trading session ended in a relatively flat close.

A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023(Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)
A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023(Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)

At 9:30am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 233.34 points or 0.30%, reaching 77,915.15. The broader NSE Nifty was down by 72.80 or 0.31%, reaching 23,616.15.

This also comes at a time when the rupee hit an all-time low, though its drop was attributed to both volatile domestic equities and a strengthened US dollar.

Which stocks fell the most?

Only six out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green. Tata Motors Ltd. fell the most by 1.94%, trading at 779.40. This was followed by Larsen & Toubro Ltd., which fell 1.39%, trading at 3,546.20, and Zomato Ltd., which fell 1.00%, trading at 247.50.

Which sectors fell the most?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Realty fell the most by 1.49%, reaching 1,003.35, followed by Nifty PSU Bank which fell 0.73%, reaching 6,288.95, and Nifty Oil & Gas which fell 0.67% reaching 10,996.00.

How did the stock market perform yesterday?

The stock market closed flat after the trading session ended on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

However, only 14 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

The Sensex closed 50.62 points or 0.06% lower at 78,148.49, while the Nifty closed 18.95 points or 0.08% lower at 23,688.95.

The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell the most by 2.16%, closing at 41,745.75. This was followed by Nifty Midsmall Financial Services which dropped 1.38%, reaching 15,578.55, and Nifty Healthcare Index which was down 1.09%, reaching 14,783.65.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
