Rupee hits an all-time low amid strengthened dollar and volatile equities

The Rupee fell to an all-time low on Wednesday, due to a rise in dollar rates and weakness in domestic equities. The rupee fell to an all-time low on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, due to a rise in dollar rates and weakness in domestic equities(Representational Image/Pixabay)

By how much did the Rupee fall?

According to the latest data at 3:29 PM, the Rupee's value was 85.8562 to the dollar, according to Bloomberg data.

By how much did the dollar rise?

Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.1% amid a decline in the Chinese yuan and a 0.4% drop in the Indonesian rupiah, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Dollar sales from state-run banks helped to limit the rupee's losses, though they weren't very aggressive, according to the report.

What caused the Rupee to fall?

The Rupee fell due to the dollar getting stronger as the US Federal Reserve's hawkish tilt in December strengthened the dollar.

Also while the Fed has projected 50 basis points of cuts in 2025, investors are only expecting a 38 basis point cut to happen.

Apart from this, the Indian stock market has also seen volatility recently.

Both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty ended flat, but are also hovering in correction territory with foreign investors having sold about $2 billion of equities and bonds this month already. This also pressured the Rupee.