Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rupee hits an all-time low amid strengthened dollar and volatile equities

ByHT News Desk
Jan 09, 2025 07:33 AM IST

Dollar sales from state-run banks helped to limit the rupee's losses, though they weren't very aggressive

The Rupee fell to an all-time low on Wednesday, due to a rise in dollar rates and weakness in domestic equities.

The rupee fell to an all-time low on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, due to a rise in dollar rates and weakness in domestic equities(Representational Image/Pixabay)
The rupee fell to an all-time low on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, due to a rise in dollar rates and weakness in domestic equities(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Also Read: CES 2025: Lenovo unveils Thinkbook with a rollable display | Price and details

By how much did the Rupee fall?

According to the latest data at 3:29 PM, the Rupee's value was 85.8562 to the dollar, according to Bloomberg data.

By how much did the dollar rise?

Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.1% amid a decline in the Chinese yuan and a 0.4% drop in the Indonesian rupiah, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Also Read: Mahindra announces prices for new BE 6 and XEV 9e: See full details

Dollar sales from state-run banks helped to limit the rupee's losses, though they weren't very aggressive, according to the report.

What caused the Rupee to fall?

The Rupee fell due to the dollar getting stronger as the US Federal Reserve's hawkish tilt in December strengthened the dollar.

Also while the Fed has projected 50 basis points of cuts in 2025, investors are only expecting a 38 basis point cut to happen.

Also Read: CES 2025: Honda presents 0 Series EV saloon and SUV prototypes | Full details here

Apart from this, the Indian stock market has also seen volatility recently.

Both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty ended flat, but are also hovering in correction territory with foreign investors having sold about $2 billion of equities and bonds this month already. This also pressured the Rupee.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On