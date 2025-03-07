Stock market opens in red: Sensex down nearly 200 points, Nifty down over 30

The stock market opened into the red as the trading session began on Friday, March 7, with banking, financial services, and IT stocks falling the most. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: At 9:15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 176.47 points or 0.24 per cent, reaching 74,163.62. The broader NSE Nifty opened 36.05 points down or 0.16 per cent in the red, reaching 22,508.65.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

This comes after US President Donald Trump announced in a joint session of the US Congress that he would be imposing reciprocal tariffs on countries like India from April 2 onwards.

This comes after US President Donald Trump announced in a joint session of the US Congress that he would be imposing reciprocal tariffs on countries like India from April 2 onwards.

On Thursday, among the 30 Sensex stocks, Infosys fell the most upon open by 1.45 per cent, trading at ₹1,688.40. This was followed by Tech Mahindra, which was down 1.24 per cent, trading at ₹1485, and Zomato, which dropped by 1.15 per cent, trading at ₹222.80.

Only 6 of the Sensex stocks were in the green.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Bank Index fell the most by 0.34 per cent, reaching 48,463.80. This was followed by Financial Services, which was down 0.32 per cent, reaching 23,089.35, and Nifty IT, which dropped 0.31 per cent, reaching 38,028.15.

How did the stock market close during the previous session?

The stock market rallied towards the end and closed in the green for the third consecutive time after the previous trading session ended on Thursday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 609.86 points or 0.83 per cent in the green, reaching 74,340.09. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 207.40 points or 0.93% in the red, reaching 22,544.70.

“The Nifty index closed positive for three consecutive days, forming a Higher High and Higher Low pattern, indicating short-term positive momentum,” said Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. “The index closed above the window at 22,505, signaling a bullish sentiment.”

“Further upside movement may extend towards 22,720, where the next strong resistance is placed,” he added. “However, if the market slips below 22,440, it could trigger a downward move towards 22,200 levels.”

Among the Sensex stocks, Asian Paints rose the most by 4.70 per cent, closing at ₹2,267.10. This was followed by NTPC, which was up 3.41 per cent, closing at ₹337.75, and Reliance Industries, which was up 2.96%, closing at ₹1,210.55.

Only 5 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red, just like after the close previous to this.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Oil & Gas Index rose the most by 2.59 per cent, reaching 10,045.85. This was followed by the Nifty Metal, which was up 2.34%, reaching 8,888.65, and the Nifty Pharma Index, which was up 1.47%, reaching 20,423.35.

The Metal Index was also the same index which rose the second most upon the close previous to this by 4.04%, reaching 8,685.20.

The Oil & Gas index rose at a time when global oil prices also were up. The benchmark Brent Crude was up 0.36% or by $0.25 for May 2025 contracts, trading at $69.71 per barrel, while WTI Crude was up 0.32% or by $0.21 for April 2025 contracts, reaching $66.57 per barrel.

In the Nifty Oil & Gas index, Castrol India rose the most (10.15% up), followed by Mahanangar Gas (4.19% up), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (3.71% up).

In the Nifty Metal Index, Jindal Stainless rose the most (5.87% up), followed by Hindustan Zinc (3.83% up), and Welspun Corp (3.58% up).

In the Nifty Pharma Index, Gland Pharma rose the most (3.39% up), followed by Cipla (2.87% up), and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (2.49% up).

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading ₹2,377.32 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers, buying a difference of ₹1,617.80 crore.