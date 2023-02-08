Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Markets fluctuate after RBI hikes interest rate

Updated on Feb 08, 2023 10:57 AM IST

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.72% at 17,849.85, as of 10:06 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.68% to 60,695.09.

Indian shares trade higher in ivew of RBI interest rate hike.
Reuters |

Indian shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India delivered a widely expected smaller interest rate hike.

Watch live: Monetary Policy statement of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The central bank raised the key policy repo rate by 25 basis points, in line with economists' expectations, and said it remained focused on the withdrawal of accomodation.

Domestic retail inflation finally came within the central bank's tolerance band of 2%-6% in the last two months of 2022.

A Reuters poll showed the RBI is likely to raise rates by 25 bps to mark the final increase in its current tightening cycle, and then pause for the rest of the year.

sensex nse nifty
