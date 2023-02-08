Watch: Monetary Policy statement of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das revealed the first monetary policy-related announcements of the year 2023 which include the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), during its three-day meet which began on February 6.

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live updates

In December 2022, the RBI raised repo rate by 0.35 percentage points to 6.25%, the existing rate. This fifth consecutive interest rate hike took the repo rate to its highest since March 2019. The reverse repo rate, on the other hand, was left unchanged at 3.35%.

