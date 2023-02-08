Home / Business / Watch: Monetary Policy statement of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Updated on Feb 08, 2023 10:05 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das revealed the first monetary policy-related announcements of the year 2023 which include the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), during its three-day meet which began on February 6.

In December 2022, the RBI raised repo rate by 0.35 percentage points to 6.25%, the existing rate. This fifth consecutive interest rate hike took the repo rate to its highest since March 2019. The reverse repo rate, on the other hand, was left unchanged at 3.35%.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

