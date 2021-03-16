Sensex slips 31 points to end day at nearly 50,364, Nifty falls 19 points to close at 14,910
Sensex slips 31 points to end day at nearly 50,364, Nifty falls 19 points to close at 14,910.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Sensex slips 31 points to end day at nearly 50,364, Nifty falls 19 points to close at 14,910
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Twitter to soon allow use of security key as only 2-factor authentication method
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:13 PM IST
You connect the key, your browser issues a challenge, then the key cryptographically signs the challenge and verifies your identity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Sensex slips 31 points to end day at nearly 50,364, Nifty falls 19 points
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Sensex slips 31 points to end day at nearly 50,364, Nifty falls 19 points to close at 14,910.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Bank workers' salary, pension will be protected in case of privatisation: FM
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Not all banks are going to be privatised and even those which are likely to be will continue to function, the finance minister said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Indian shares open higher on gains in IT stocks, Reliance boost
Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.46% to 14,998.50 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.45% to 50,622.16 by 0356 GMT.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Global shares rise, Wall Street sees all-time high despite AstraZeneca concerns
AP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The slower rollouts of the coronavirus vaccine in Asia, compared to the US and Europe, continues to put investors in the region in a cautionary mode, although South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and other nations have had fewer deaths.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Nationwide bank strike on for day 2, opposition seeks Sitharaman’s statement
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the government has taken the decision to privatise two public sector banks without discussing the 75 crore account holders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
DBS bank raises $1.6 billion from products targeting sustainable investing
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:53 PM IST
The Barbell Income Fund, which invests in stocks, bonds and cash, drew about S$970 million in less than six weeks after introduction, Southeast Asia’s largest bank said Tuesday in an emailed release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next 2 years, to trim costs
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:50 PM IST
It said in a statement it expects about 600 million euros ($715 million) to 700 million euros of restructuring and associated charges by 2023.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Situating India’s manufacturing challenge in the short-term and long-term
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:20 PM IST
IIP, the official tracker of monthly economic activity in mining, manufacturing and electricity generation contracted in January, in contrast with some high frequency indicators such as Purchasing Managers’ Index for manufacturing which has been doing very well in the past few months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Govt to double onion stockpiles to stem price spirals
By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:26 AM IST
The Union Budget 2021-22 has allocated ₹2,700 crore, up 38%, for the government’s price stabilisation fund, which is used to intervene in markets by supplying stored onion and pulses from state-held stocks when prices of essential commodities go up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Tech Mahindra acquires majority stake in Perigord Asset Holdings
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:21 AM IST
- The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra to augment expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science (HLS) sectors, the company said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Gold prices near ₹45,000 per 10 gram, silver rates dip slightly
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:20 AM IST
- On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures traded at ₹44,930 per 10 gram while silver prices slightly dipped 0.2 per cent to ₹67,510 per kg.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech's IPO opens tomorrow
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:06 AM IST
- Through the issue, the company will sell 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Sensex jumps over 260 pts to top 50,600 in early trade; Nifty nears 15,000-level
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:34 AM IST
The rise in the markets comes a day after Sensex tanked 1,035.71 points during the day in the backdrop of macroeconomic data and an upward trend in Covid-19 cases in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Nationwide bank strike enters Day 2, may go on like farm stir, warn unions
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The nationwide strike comes in the backdrop of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement during the budget presentation last month that the government will privatise two more public sector banks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.