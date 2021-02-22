IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Sensex slips 750 points, Nifty below 14,800 in afternoon session
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex slips 750 points, Nifty below 14,800 in afternoon session

Sensex slips 750 points to 50,137.24, Nifty down 200 points to 14,784 in afternoon session
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:46 PM IST

Sensex slipped 750 points to 50,137.24 and Nifty was down 200 points to 14,784 in afternoon session on Monday.

Shares extended losses to a fifth session on Monday, dragged down by index heavyweight Reliance Industries and financials as investors sold off recent high-flying stocks.

Equities in India rose sharply in the first two weeks of February, driven by solid corporate earnings, a well-received federal budget and strong foreign fund inflows.

However, markets have pared some of the gains since last week as concerns grew that valuation in certain cases are stretched, and some investors locked in profits in recent winners.

In opening trade on Monday, Sensex dropped over 200 points tracking losses in index majors HDFC, ITC and L&T amid tepid cues from global markets.

After dropping to 50,685.42, the 30-share BSE index pared most losses to trade 65.13 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 50,824.63.

After a similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 8.40 points or 0.06 per cent down at 14,973.35.

L&T was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by M&M, Dr Reddy’s, Maruti, HDFC, TCS and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 434.93 points or 0.85 per cent lower at 50,889.76, and Nifty gave up the 15,000 level, dropping 137.20 points or 0.91 per cent to 14,981.75.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
Close
The Union cabinet had approved the IPO of the state-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider by diluting up to 25 per cent of the government's stake.(Agencies File Photo)
The Union cabinet had approved the IPO of the state-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider by diluting up to 25 per cent of the government's stake.(Agencies File Photo)
business

RailTel IPO to announce allotment tomorrow. Here's how to check status

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:23 PM IST
RailTel is scheduled to make its debut on the stock markets on February 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex slips 750 points, Nifty below 14,800 in afternoon session

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Sensex slips 750 points to 50,137.24, Nifty down 200 points to 14,784 in afternoon session
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest inspections could hasten the end of the earliest 777 models if the repairs turn out to be costly. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman,File)(AP)
The latest inspections could hasten the end of the earliest 777 models if the repairs turn out to be costly. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman,File)(AP)
business

Engine explosion spurs Boeing 777 groundings in US, Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • While the incident doesn’t suggest broader problems with the 777, it adds another urgent issue to Boeing’s to-do list only just after the 737 Max was cleared to fly again in markets including the US and Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rally faces potential test from falling market liquidity

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Such a backdrop opens up the possibility of sharp moves higher or lower in the cryptocurrency depending on the prevailing ardor for digital assets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil. (HT Archive)
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil. (HT Archive)
business

Cairn Energy hopeful of solution in tax tussle with Centre

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Cairn Energy said the two parties have discussed “a number of proposals with the aim of finding a swift resolution that could be mutually acceptable to the Government of India and the interests of Cairn’s shareholders”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fortnight after Supreme Court judge Dipak Misra, who handled Yakub Memon’s case, received a threatening letter at his residence, the Delhi Police received an email claiming to attack the apex court with bombs. (File Photo)
A fortnight after Supreme Court judge Dipak Misra, who handled Yakub Memon’s case, received a threatening letter at his residence, the Delhi Police received an email claiming to attack the apex court with bombs. (File Photo)
business

Supreme Court stops NCLT from approving Future-Reliance deal

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The top court issued the interim order, making it clear that the NCLT shall not sanction the scheme to pave way for the deal between the FRL and the Reliance even if the meetings of the creditors and shareholders of the Future groups takes place
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
business

Supreme Court issues notice on Amazon’s plea to stall Future-Reliance deal

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:31 AM IST
More details awaited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The increase in the prices of the precious metals come on the back of a weaker dollar that is releasing the pressure of peaking US Treasury yields.(Reuters)
The increase in the prices of the precious metals come on the back of a weaker dollar that is releasing the pressure of peaking US Treasury yields.(Reuters)
business

Gold prices begin week slightly up at 46,335, silver rises by over 400

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Gold rates also rose marginally in the international market as the spot gold rate rose 0.1 per cent to $1,783.56 per ounce.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex falls over 200 points in early trade; Nifty below 15,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:58 AM IST
After dropping to 50,685.42, the 30-share BSE index pared most losses to trade 65.13 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 50,824.63.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banking dividends will be likely to drive the rebound in payouts in 2021, the report said. (Mint File Photo )
Banking dividends will be likely to drive the rebound in payouts in 2021, the report said. (Mint File Photo )
business

Global dividend payouts forecast to revive in 2021

Reuters, Lonodn
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:07 AM IST
A total of $220 billion worth of cuts were made between April and December, based on investment manager Janus Henderson's Global Dividend Index.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley(REUTERS)
business

Rishi Sunak plans new Tech Visas to boost UK fintech: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:23 PM IST
The senior Cabinet minister has drawn up details for the scheme to attract global talent to UK start-ups and its GBP 7-billion fintech sector, proposals which are said to have the backing of his boss -- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which include Russia, meet the following day to consider output levels for April.(Reuters file photo)
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which include Russia, meet the following day to consider output levels for April.(Reuters file photo)
business

Iran to attend OPEC+ committee meeting next month: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:58 PM IST
While Iran -- exempted from OPEC’s production cuts because it’s output has been hit by U.S. sanctions -- isn’t a member of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), it will be represented at the panel’s March 3 gathering, the delegate said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the letter, CAIT said that a few recent amendments in GST have given "arbitrary and unfettered powers" to the government officials.(Mint)
In the letter, CAIT said that a few recent amendments in GST have given "arbitrary and unfettered powers" to the government officials.(Mint)
business

Traders body writes to PM Modi about GST issues

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:36 PM IST
In its letter to the prime minister, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) called for setting up of a "special working group" at the central level comprising senior officials, CAIT representatives and independent tax experts to review the GST structure and make recommendations to the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fish would be given to the beneficiaries in powder form or in packets after being dried.(HT PHOTO)
The fish would be given to the beneficiaries in powder form or in packets after being dried.(HT PHOTO)
business

UK to widen post-Brexit support to fishing businesses

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:41 PM IST
"Our fishermen are at the heart of many of our coastal communities and we recognise the impact of coronavirus and the end of the transition period on them," Environment Secretary George Eustice said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A car assembly line at Hyundai Motors Plant in Chennai. The company led the SUV space in the country with sales of 1.8 lakh units in 2020.(Credit: Babu Ponappan/HT Archive)
A car assembly line at Hyundai Motors Plant in Chennai. The company led the SUV space in the country with sales of 1.8 lakh units in 2020.(Credit: Babu Ponappan/HT Archive)
business

Hyundai aims to strengthen its SUV lineup in India

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The company, which is the second largest passenger vehicle maker in the country, is also gearing up to bring a seven-seater model in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP