Sensex surges 117 points to close at record high of 50,731 points, Nifty ends session 14,924 pts
- Sensex surges 117 points to close at record high of 50,731 points, Nifty ends session 14,924 pts
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Sensex surges 117 points to close at record high of 50,731 points, Nifty ends se
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:19 PM IST
- Sensex surges 117 points to close at record high of 50,731 points, Nifty ends session 14,924 pts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Strong performance by Jio, Bharti to buoy telecom industry growth for FY21
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Fitch sees Jio and Bharti increasing their combined revenue market share to 80 per cent at the expense of third-placed Vodafone Idea.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience : Dr Dang
By Etti Bali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The first centre was set up in the beginning of April last year in the Central Market area of Punjabi Bagh and then expanding to Saket and Khel Gaon. With these, Dr Arjun Dang and his team ensured that people could get tested with maximum safety and minimum interaction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Bonds in India sell off as RBI’s support measures disappoint
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:31 PM IST
- RBI’s reluctance to announce concrete steps to support the bond market could exacerbate a selloff triggered by the government’s plan to sell 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year starting April, which comes after a record 13.9 trillion rupees of issuance this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Indian shares pull back from record highs as RBI leaves rates steady
Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:27 PM IST
- The Reserve Bank of India kept rates steady, as widely expected, and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Key rates unchanged, GDP projected at 10.5%: Major announcements by RBI
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:56 AM IST
While announcing the decisions, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, up by 30 paise per litre
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:53 AM IST
- Retail prices are arrived at by adding central and state taxes and dealer commissions are added to the refinery gate price of auto fuels to arrive at the retail price. Only 25-30 per cent of the retail fuel rates are dependent on the international benchmark cost.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Google feature to allow measuring heart rate, respiratory rate through phones
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:19 AM IST
It uses a smartphone camera and a computer vision technique called optical flow to detect respiratory rate via subtle movements in the chest for measuring respiratory rate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience : Kapil Chopra
By Aprajita Sharad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Hotelier and entrepreneur Kapil Chopra talks about how he saved lives in the pandemic by averting the problem of unavailability of hospital beds through his initiative Charity Beds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
RBI keeps key rate unchanged, projects GDP growth rate at 10.5% for FY22
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the rates steady and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Equity benchmarks spike to new highs ahead of RBI policy decision
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:08 AM IST
- On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its new closing record of 50,614.29; and the Nifty had settled with 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent gains at its closing peak of 14,895.65. Both indices had touched their all-time highs as well during the session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
India’s central bank keeps rate steady after expansionary budget
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:35 AM IST
The repurchase rate was maintained at 4%, Governor Shaktikanta Das said Friday. The decision was predicted by a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
PayPal says to shut domestic payments business in India
Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:54 AM IST
San Jose, California-based PayPal will instead focus on its cross-border payments business, which means global customers will still be able to pay Indian merchants using the service.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Union Budget 2021-22: Here are 10 income tax changes announced
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:20 AM IST
The changes include unit-linked insurance policies (ULIP), pre-filled income tax returns (ITR) forms, higher tax deduction at source (TDS) for non-filers of income tax returns and exemption of dividend payment to REIT/InvIT from TDS among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
US regulators launch review of stock market turbulence
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:27 AM IST
The Treasury Department said Thursday that regulators believe the core infrastructure of the markets has proved to be “resilient during high volatility and heavy trading volume.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.