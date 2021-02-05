IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Sensex surges 117 points to close at record high of 50,731 points, Nifty ends session 14,924 pts
HT Image
HT Image
business

Sensex surges 117 points to close at record high of 50,731 points, Nifty ends session 14,924 pts

  • Sensex surges 117 points to close at record high of 50,731 points, Nifty ends session 14,924 pts
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:19 PM IST

Sensex surges 117 points to close at record high of 50,731 points, Nifty ends session 14,924 pts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
business

Sensex surges 117 points to close at record high of 50,731 points, Nifty ends se

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • Sensex surges 117 points to close at record high of 50,731 points, Nifty ends session 14,924 pts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fitch said Bharti and Jio are likely to bid to renew their expiring spectrum in the upcoming auctions in March 2021.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Fitch said Bharti and Jio are likely to bid to renew their expiring spectrum in the upcoming auctions in March 2021.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
business

Strong performance by Jio, Bharti to buoy telecom industry growth for FY21

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Fitch sees Jio and Bharti increasing their combined revenue market share to 80 per cent at the expense of third-placed Vodafone Idea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Arjun Dang at his lab in Delhi (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Dr Arjun Dang at his lab in Delhi (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
business

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience : Dr Dang

By Etti Bali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The first centre was set up in the beginning of April last year in the Central Market area of Punjabi Bagh and then expanding to Saket and Khel Gaon. With these, Dr Arjun Dang and his team ensured that people could get tested with maximum safety and minimum interaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The central bank’s support kept yields anchored in 2020.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
The central bank’s support kept yields anchored in 2020.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
business

Bonds in India sell off as RBI’s support measures disappoint

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • RBI’s reluctance to announce concrete steps to support the bond market could exacerbate a selloff triggered by the government’s plan to sell 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year starting April, which comes after a record 13.9 trillion rupees of issuance this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI has already cut its key interest rate by a total 115 basis points since March 2020 to revive growth and cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic(MINT_PRINT)
RBI has already cut its key interest rate by a total 115 basis points since March 2020 to revive growth and cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic(MINT_PRINT)
business

Indian shares pull back from record highs as RBI leaves rates steady

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • The Reserve Bank of India kept rates steady, as widely expected, and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“It is our strong conviction, backed by forecast, that in 2021-22 we will undo the damage inflicted by Covid-19 on the economy," Das said.(ANI file photo)
“It is our strong conviction, backed by forecast, that in 2021-22 we will undo the damage inflicted by Covid-19 on the economy," Das said.(ANI file photo)
business

Key rates unchanged, GDP projected at 10.5%: Major announcements by RBI

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:56 AM IST
While announcing the decisions, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Friday’s rise marked a slight decrease from Thursday’s hike by 35 paise per litre each for petrol and diesel after a week’s gap. (HT PHOTO)
Friday’s rise marked a slight decrease from Thursday’s hike by 35 paise per litre each for petrol and diesel after a week’s gap. (HT PHOTO)
business

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, up by 30 paise per litre

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • Retail prices are arrived at by adding central and state taxes and dealer commissions are added to the refinery gate price of auto fuels to arrive at the retail price. Only 25-30 per cent of the retail fuel rates are dependent on the international benchmark cost.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Google logo on the company's homepage, arranged on an iPhone and a desktop computer in Sydney, Australia.(Bloomberg)
The Google logo on the company's homepage, arranged on an iPhone and a desktop computer in Sydney, Australia.(Bloomberg)
business

Google feature to allow measuring heart rate, respiratory rate through phones

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:19 AM IST
It uses a smartphone camera and a computer vision technique called optical flow to detect respiratory rate via subtle movements in the chest for measuring respiratory rate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hotelier Kapil Chopra saved lives amid the pandemic through his initiative Charity Beds. (Photo:Shivam Saxena/HT)
Hotelier Kapil Chopra saved lives amid the pandemic through his initiative Charity Beds. (Photo:Shivam Saxena/HT)
business

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience : Kapil Chopra

By Aprajita Sharad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Hotelier and entrepreneur Kapil Chopra talks about how he saved lives in the pandemic by averting the problem of unavailability of hospital beds through his initiative Charity Beds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said MPC unanimously voted for keeping the interest rate unchanged.(Mint file photo)
While announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said MPC unanimously voted for keeping the interest rate unchanged.(Mint file photo)
business

RBI keeps key rate unchanged, projects GDP growth rate at 10.5% for FY22

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the rates steady and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank were top gainers in the Sensex pack.(Bloomberg )
SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank were top gainers in the Sensex pack.(Bloomberg )
business

Equity benchmarks spike to new highs ahead of RBI policy decision

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its new closing record of 50,614.29; and the Nifty had settled with 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent gains at its closing peak of 14,895.65. Both indices had touched their all-time highs as well during the session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Reserve Bank of India, which lowered borrowing costs by 115 basis points last year, has been on pause mode since mid-2020 over inflation worries.(Mint)
The Reserve Bank of India, which lowered borrowing costs by 115 basis points last year, has been on pause mode since mid-2020 over inflation worries.(Mint)
business

India’s central bank keeps rate steady after expansionary budget

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:35 AM IST
The repurchase rate was maintained at 4%, Governor Shaktikanta Das said Friday. The decision was predicted by a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The PayPal logo is seen at an office building in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
The PayPal logo is seen at an office building in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
business

PayPal says to shut domestic payments business in India

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:54 AM IST
San Jose, California-based PayPal will instead focus on its cross-border payments business, which means global customers will still be able to pay Indian merchants using the service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
budget

Union Budget 2021-22: Here are 10 income tax changes announced

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:20 AM IST
The changes include unit-linked insurance policies (ULIP), pre-filled income tax returns (ITR) forms, higher tax deduction at source (TDS) for non-filers of income tax returns and exemption of dividend payment to REIT/InvIT from TDS among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The market battle, led by traders gathered on Reddit, sent shares of severely damaged companies like GameStop and AMC soaring.(via AP. Representative image)
The market battle, led by traders gathered on Reddit, sent shares of severely damaged companies like GameStop and AMC soaring.(via AP. Representative image)
business

US regulators launch review of stock market turbulence

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:27 AM IST
The Treasury Department said Thursday that regulators believe the core infrastructure of the markets has proved to be “resilient during high volatility and heavy trading volume.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP