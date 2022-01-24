Home / Business / Sensex tanks over 1,200 points to go below 58,000-mark
Sensex tanks over 1,200 points to go below 58,000-mark

Sensex crash: A global sell-off in technology stocks as investors worried about high inflation and braced for tighter monetary policies triggered a slide in Indian technology names last week.
Sensex had opened more than 200 points on Monday morning.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 12:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Sensex on Monday tanked by more than 1,200 points, hours after opening into red, slipping below the 58,000-mark. It is currently trading at 57,797. The equities markets has witnessed heavy selling pressure for the fifth consecutive session.

The Sensex had opened in the red at 59,023.97 points and tumbled to a low of 58,250.89 points in the early trade on Monday morning.

The Sensex had last 2,271 points last week.

Meanwhile, the broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange slumped to 17,383.55 points, which is 233.60 points or 1.33 per cent lower from its previous session's close at 17,617.15 points.

There was broad-based selling pressure. Only six of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the positive. Among these are ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries.

Bajaj Finance tumbled 4.33 per cent to 7052.55. Tech Mahindra slumped 4.17 per cent to 1527.75. Wipro dipped 3.90 per cent to 581.60.

Tata Steel 3.46 per cent down at 1128.65; Titan 3.37 per cent down at 2443.60; Asian Paints 3.16 per cent down at 3169.50; Bajaj Finserv 2.96 per cent down at 15849.85; HCL Technologies 2.25 per cent down at 1141.55 and Infosys 2.06 per cent down at 1749.30 were among the major Sensex losers.

Food delivery platform Zomato crashed 19% and online retailer Nykaa tumbled 11.2%, hitting their lowest since 2021 debuts.

Investors now look forward to this week's Federal Reserve meeting where the US central bank is expected to confirm it would soon start draining the massive lake of liquidity that has boosted growth stocks in recent years.

