Sensex today LIVE: Stock market may open higher as exit polls indicate NDA win
Stock market today: On Friday, the domestic equity indices closed with minor gains, while snapping a five-day losing streak.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher today (June 3) after the Lok Sabha elections exit polls, upbeat India's GDP growth and positive global market cues. On Friday, the domestic equity indices closed with minor gains, while snapping a five-day losing streak. Sensex rose 75.71 points to end at 73,961.31 while Nifty 50 settled 42.05 points, or 0.19%, higher at 22,530.70.
The exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the BJP while better than expected GDP data came on Friday.
Stock market today: How have global markets performed
Asian markets traded higher while US stocks ended higher last week after a softer reading of US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure for inflation backed by interest rate-cut hopes.
Stock market today: What exit polls indicate
Stock market today: Exit polls suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come back to power for the third term as the BJP-led alliance is likely to win the Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority.