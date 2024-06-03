Sensex today LIVE: Stock market may open higher as exit polls indicate NDA win

Live

Stock market today: The exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the BJP while better than expected GDP data came on Friday.

Stock market today: On Friday, the domestic equity indices closed with minor gains, while snapping a five-day losing streak.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.

The Indian stock market is expected to open higher today (June 3) after the Lok Sabha elections exit polls, upbeat India’s GDP growth and positive global market cues. On Friday, the domestic equity indices closed with minor gains, while snapping a five-day losing streak. Sensex rose 75.71 points to end at 73,961.31 while Nifty 50 settled 42.05 points, or 0.19%, higher at 22,530.70....Read More

The exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the BJP while better than expected GDP data came on Friday.