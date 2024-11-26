Menu Explore
Shashikant Ruia, patriarch of Essar Group, passes away at 81

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 26, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and remembered Ruia as a “colossal figure in the world of industry”.

Shashikant Ruia, the patriarch of the Ruia and Essar family, has passed away at the age of 81, family members said on Tuesday.

Late Shashikant Ruia. (Photo from X)
Late Shashikant Ruia. (Photo from X)

“It is with profound grief that we inform of the passing of Shri Shashikant Ruia, patriarch of the Ruia and Essar Family. He was 81. With an unwavering commitment to community upliftment and philanthropy, he touched millions of lives leaving an enduring impact. His humility, warmth, and ability to connect with everyone he met, made him a truly exceptional leader,” the family statement said, according to Livemint.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed condolences and remembered Ruia as a “colossal figure in the world of industry”.

“Shri Shashikant Ruia Ji was a colossal figure in the world of industry. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence transformed the business landscape of India. He also set high benchmarks for innovation and growth. He was always full of ideas, always discussing how we can make our country better. Shashi Ji’s demise is deeply saddening. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
