    Silver rate crosses $70/ounce for the first time, gold prices extend record run

    A weaker US dollar amid geopolitical uncertainty stemming from the situation in Venezuela is lifting demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

    Published on: Dec 23, 2025 9:09 PM IST
    Reuters
    Silver rose ‍past $70 for the first time on Tuesday, while gold hit a record high, trading just below $4,500 an ounce, as a weaker US dollar and persistent geopolitical uncertainty lifted demand for safe-haven assets.

    The silver rate is up 143% so far this year on supply deficits, industrial demand, and investment inflows. (Unsplash)
    Spot silver rate rose 2.2% to a record of $70.61 per ounce. The metal is up 143% so far this year on supply deficits, industrial demand, and investment inflows.

    “Silver is responding ⁠to many of the same macroeconomic forces ⁠but with added intensity due to its own supply-demand dynamics,” said Ahmad Assiri, research ‍strategist ‌at Pepperstone. “Tight supply ⁠conditions, combined with strong investment and speculative interest, are magnifying price moves as silver approaches the $70 level.”

    Spot gold rate climbed 0.9% to $4,486.99/ounce, after scaling an all-time high of $4,497.55 ​earlier in the session. Bullion has gained more than 70% this year as investors seek refuge amid global tensions and lower interest rates.

    US gold futures for February delivery added 1.1% to $4,518.80.

    “Expectations for a dovish Fed, markets losing confidence in the greenback, geopolitical tensions and central bank buying...,” said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst ​at ⁠banking group Swissquote. “Investors' lust of gold remains massive, due to a mix of all factors above.”

    The US dollar extended losses to a second day and is on track for its biggest ⁠annual fall since 2017, according to Refinitiv data.

    Last ‌week, US President Donald Trump ordered a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela. He also said he was not ruling out the possibility of war with ​the South American country.

    Markets are currently pricing in two interest rate cuts for 2026 as reports of President Trump's plans to name a new Federal ‍Reserve chair early next year ‍reinforce expectations ⁠for dovish monetary policy.

