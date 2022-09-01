Sitting in Delhi and craving for Kolkata's 'rosogolla'? Zomato will deliver it to you. Details here

Zomato has launched a pilot project under which customers in different parts of India can use the online food platform to order a dish that is unique to a particular city in the country, from a restaurant in that city, and get it delivered to their homes.

The name of the project is ‘Intercity Legends’, the company announced.

“There's a jewel in every corner of India. Zomato's Intercity legends (pilot at limited locations for now) now lets you order these iconic dishes through our app,” Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal wrote in a tweet.

Goyal explained the concept in a blogpost. Here are some features of this project:

(1.) You can order dishes such as ‘baked rosogollas' (Kolkata), ‘biryani’ (Hyderabad), ‘mysore pak’ (Bengaluru), ‘kebabs’ (Lucknow), ‘butter chicken’ (Delhi), ‘pyaaz kachori’ (Jaipur) etc. The order will be delivered to you a day after it was booked.

(2.) The dish will be freshly prepared, and will be kept in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. To ensure that the aroma, texture and taste remain of high quality, the food will undergo lab testing before delivery.

(3.) To preserve it during the journey, a state-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology is used. After you receive the order, you can put the food inside a microwave, or air-fry/pan-fry it.

(4.) For now, the option is available only for customers in Gurugram and parts of south Delhi. Zomato will rapidly scale it to other cities in the next few weeks.

