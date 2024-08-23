South Asia's tallest skydeck, three times taller than Qutub Minar to be built in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has approved the construction of South Asia's tallest Skydeck in Bengaluru, which will offer a 360-degree view of the city. This is among a series of infrastructure projects aimed to enhance the city's infrastructure and tourism appeal. This aerial photograph shows a general top view of the city skyline during sunset, in Bengaluru on August 10, 2024. (Idrees Mohammed/AFP)

What are the details of the Bengaluru Skydeck project?

The skydeck will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore and it would be 250 metres high. For reference, the Qutub Minar is 73 meters tall.

The building will be located in NICE Road in the outer parts of Bengaluru, and the project also has plans to connect it with the metro rail system for easy access.

The NICE Road location was agreed upon by everybody, including opposition leaders and the Ministry of Aviation (Due to the Skydeck's height) after considering around 10 places, which also included the Bengaluru University campus, later dismissed due to concerns regarding the impact on students.

What are the other Bengaluru projects approved by the Karnataka government?

An underground tunnel will also be constructed from Hebbal to Silk Board junction at an expected cost of ₹12,690 crore to alleviate traffic congestion at one of Bengaluru's busiest corridors.

52 new Indira canteens and 592 new Anganwadis (child care centres) will also be opened in Bengaluru. The Anganwadis are expected to cost ₹50 crore.

Ramanagara district will be renamed to Bengaluru South district.