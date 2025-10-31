Starlink jobs in India: Starlink starts on-ground hiring ahead of satellite-internet launch

Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt. Ltd. has listed at least four jobs in India, months after Elon Musk-led company received regulatory approvals to launch satellite internet services for the the world's largest online population. In all the job postings, Starlink said it will prioritise local applicants but remote and hybrid work is not on offer. (Representative Image)

According to the jobs page on SpaceX website, Starlink is inviting applications for four jobs in India, namely:

“As the company expands its international footprint and provides Starlink across the globe, Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SpaceX is seeking an accounting manager based in India to help ensure our financial reporting obligations are met,” SpaceX wrote in the job description for the accounting manager role in India.

“Based in Bangalore, India, the Accounting Manager will play a key role in defining and scaling the accounting, reporting and statutory compliance activities to support India operations.”

