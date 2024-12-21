Menu Explore
Investors lose 18.5 lakh crore as Nifty records worst 2024 week

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Dec 21, 2024 01:17 PM IST

Indian investors lost a combined ₹18.5 lakh crore with the BSE Sensex plummeting by 1,176.46 points and the broader NSE Nifty falling by 364.20 points

Indian investors lost a combined 18.5 lakh crore after the Indian stock market closed on Friday, December 20, 2024.

This was the fifth straight day of losses for the Nifty and the week was also the worst one for 2024(Representational Image/Pixabay)
This was the fifth straight day of losses for the Nifty and the week was also the worst one for 2024(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The benchmark BSE Sensex plummeted by 1,176.46 points or by 1.49%, closing in at 78,041.59. 28 out of the 30 Sensex stocks closed in the red.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty fell by 364.20 points or 1.52%, closing at 23,587.50. 45 out of the 50 Nifty stocks closed in the red.

This was the fifth straight day of losses for the Nifty and the week was also the worst one for 2024.

Every single one of the Nifty sectoral indices closed in the red.

This comes at a time when foreign investors offloaded 3,597.82 crore worth of equities on Friday, data from the BSE showed.

It also comes when the US Federal Reserve showed a hawkish outlook and expects fewer interest rate cuts in 2025, which led to global markets as well as the Indian market to experience huge levels of sell-offs.

Which companies on the Sensex and Nifty fell the most?

Tech Mahindra Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, and IndusInd Bank Ltd fell the most on the Sensex. Tech Mahindra fell by 3.97%, closing in at 1685.20, Mahindra & Mahindra fell by 3.60%, closing in at 2,906.40, and IndusInd Bank fell by 3.53%, closing in at 930.00 on the BSE.

Tech Mahindra Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and IndusInd Bank Ltd were the worst performers on the Nifty. Tech Mahindra fell by 3.90%, closing in at 1,685.85, Axis Bank fell by 3.51%, closing in at 1,070.00, and IndusInd Bank fell by 3.47%, closing in at 930.90 on the NSE.

Which companies on the Sensex and Nifty closed in the green?

Nestle India Ltd and Titan Company Ltd were the only two stocks in the green on the Sensex. Nestle was up by 0.12%, closing at 2,163.85, while Titan was up 0.07%, closing at 3,357.65.

Meanwhile, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up by 1.49%, closing at 1,345.30), JSW Steel Ltd (up by 0.59%, closing at 931.45), ICICI Bank Ltd (up by 0.40%, closing at 1,292.00), Nestle India Ltd (up by 0.21%, closing at 2,165.00), and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (up by 0.03%, closing at 623.75) were the only five companies that closed in the green on the Nifty.

Which sectors fell the most?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty realty fell the most by 3.91%, followed by Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom at 3.71%, and Nifty Midsmall Financial Services at 3.41%.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
