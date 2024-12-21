Menu Explore
These 5 banks revise their fixed deposit interest rates: Check details

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Dec 21, 2024 10:13 AM IST

Fixed deposits are extremely popular in India, with a number of people putting a large amount of their savings into them due to the guaranteed rate of return

A number of banks have revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in December 2024. This is a significant development since FDs are some of the most popular investment options in India, with a large number of people putting a significant portion of their savings into them. This is primarily due to the fixed and guaranteed rate of return.

A number of banks have revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in December 2024, including Federal Bank, Karnataka Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.
List of banks and changes in FD rate

The following is a list of banks along with their revised FD rates, according to an Economic Times report.

1) Federal Bank

Federal Bank has revised the interest rates on FDs for deposits less than 3 crore, effective from December 16, 2024, offering interest rates between 3% and 7.4% for general citizens and between 3.5% and 7.9% for senior citizens.

Time PeriodSingle Deposit Less than 3 crore (General Public)Single Deposit Less than 3 crore (Senior Citizens)
7 days to 29 days3.00%3.50%
30 days to 45 days3.50%4.00%
46 days to 180 days5.50%6.00%
181 days6.50%7.00%
182 days to 270 days6.25%6.75%
271 days to less than 1 year6.50%7.00%
1 year7.00%7.50%
Above 1 year to 399 days7.25%7.75%
400 days7.35%7.85%
401 days to less than 2 years7.25%7.75%
2 years to 776 days7.15%7.65%
777 days7.40%7.90%
778 days to less than 3 years7.15%7.65%
3 years to less than 50 months7.10%7.60%
50 Months7.40%7.90%
Above 50 months to less than 5 years7.10%7.60%
5 Years7.10%7.75%
Above 5 years6.60%7.25%

Source: Bank website

2) RBL Bank

RBL Bank has also similarly revised FD interest rates for amounts less than 3 crore, effective from December 15, 2024, offering interest rates between 3.50% and 8% for general citizens, 8.50% for senior citizens, and up to 8.75% for super senior citizens who are aged 80 and above.

Deposit PeriodDomestic & Flexi FD Interest Rates p.a.Senior Citizen Interest Rates p.a.
7 days to 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 days to 45 days4.00%4.50%
46 days to 90 days4.50%5.00%
91 days to 180 days4.75%5.25%
181 days to 240 days5.50%6.00%
241 days to 364 days6.05%6.55%
365 days to 452 days (12 months to less than 15 months)7.50%8.00%
453 days to 499 days (15 months to 16 months 14 days)7.80%8.30%
500 days8.00% (Highest)8.50% (Highest)
501 days to 545 days (16 months 16 days to less than 18 months)7.80%8.30%
546 days to 24 months (18 months to 24 months)7.80%8.30%
24 months 1 day to 36 months7.50%8.00%
36 months 1 day to 60 months 1 day7.10%7.60%
60 months 2 days to 120 months7.00%7.50%
Tax Savings Fixed Deposits (60 months)7.10%7.60%

Source: bank website

3) Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank has also revised FD interest rates for amounts less than 3 crore, effective from December 2, 2024, offering interest rates between 3.50% and 7.5% for general citizens and 3.5% to 8% for senior citizens.

Maturity periodInterest rate (% p.a.) for deposits below 3 crore
7 days to 45 days3.5
46 days to 90 days4
91 days to 179 days5.25
180 days to below 1 year6.25
1 year to 2 years7.25
375 days (FD & ACC)7.5
Above 2 years to 5 years6.5
Above 5 years to 10 years5.8

Source: Bank website

4) Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra has also revised FD interest rates for amounts less than 3 crore, effective from December 11, 2024, offering interest rates between 2.75% and 7.35% for general citizens and 2.75% to 7.85% for senior citizens.

5) Equitas Small Finance Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank has also revised FD interest rates for amounts less than 3 crore, effective from December 2, 2024, offering interest rates between 3.50% and 8.25% for general citizens and 2.75% to 9% interest rates for senior citizens.

Resident senior citizens get an additional 0.5% p.a interest for all tenures except 888 days. For 888 days, they will get an additional interest of 0.25% p.a above the general public rate of 0.5% p.a.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
