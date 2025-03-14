Is the BSE, NSE open or closed on Holi 2025? Details here

Stock market holiday: With Holi celebrations underway on Friday, March 14, 2025, the question arises whether the Indian stock market will remain open for trading or not today. Stock market holiday: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as well as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have both declared a holiday for Holi 2025, so they will remain closed today.

This includes the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment, Currency Derivatives Segments, NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo, according to the BSE’s stock market holiday calendar for 2025.

Meanwhile, the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment will remain open in the evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm), while they will be closed for the morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm).

Similarly, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed for trading in the morning session, but open in the evening session at 5 PM, according to the list of trading holidays 2025.

Other stock market holidays in March 2025

The next stock market holiday in March 2025 will be on March 31 for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). This along with Holi are the only two special holidays for this month, apart from the weekends during which the exchanges are almost always closed.

How did the stock market perform on Thursday?

The stock market closed in the red after the previous trading session ended on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 200.85 points or 0.27 percent in the red, reaching 73,828.91. The broader NSE Nifty was down by 73.30 points or by 0.33 percent in the red, reaching 22,397.20.

Among the Sensex stocks, Zomato fell the most by 1.97 percent, closing at ₹201.40. This was followed by Tata Motors, which was down 1.95 percent, closing at ₹655.40, and IndusInd Bank, which was down 1.84 percent, closing at ₹672.10.

Only 8 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty Index fell the most by 1.83 percent, reaching 800.15. This was followed by Nifty Media, which was down 1.50 percent, reaching 1,437.80, and the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services Index, which was down 1.22 percent, reaching 13,396.45.

The Realty Index had fallen the third most on Wednesday's close by 1.65 percent, reaching 815.05.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading ₹792.90 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers, buying a difference of ₹1,723.82 crore.