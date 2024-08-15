Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Independence Day

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut today (August 15) on account of Independence Day. Moreover, trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives will also remain closed for the day. The commodity derivatives segment will also remain shut. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Trading on the NSE and the BSE will resume on August 16.

In the last session (August 14), Sensex snapped its two-day losing streak to close higher by 150 points following a rally in IT stocks amid a surge in the US markets. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty closed marginally up by 4.75 points and as many as 26 Nifty shares closed lower while 24 advanced.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services rose by 2.3 per cent. Other top gainers were HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors while among the laggards were UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Bajaj Finserv.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The PPI (Producer Price Inflation) numbers from the US indicate softening of inflation, and a confirmation of this declining trend is likely from the CPI numbers coming today. The US market moved up yesterday in anticipation of this and a rate cut by the Fed in September.”

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,107.17 crore on Tuesday, exchange data showed, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,239.96 crore.