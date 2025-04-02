Stock market opens in green despite concerns over Donald Trump's tariffs

The stock market opened in the green as the trading session for the day began on Wednesday, April 2. Mid and small-cap IT and healthcare, consumer durables, and FMCG stocks rose the most. A pedestrian watches a digital screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on February 1.(Punit Paranjpe/AFP)

At 9.15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 121.74 points or 0.16 per cent, reaching 76,146.25. The broader NSE Nifty opened 36.50 points up or 0.16 per cent in the green, reaching 23,202.20.

This comes just before US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs get rolled out at 4 pm New York time on Wednesday, which is 1:30 am IST on Thursday in India, one of the countries expected to be hit hard.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Axis Bank rose the most upon opening by 1.13 per cent, trading at ₹1,097.60. This was followed by Tata Motors, which was up 0.74 per cent, trading at ₹676.40, and Bajaj Finserv, which was up by 0.68 per cent, trading at ₹1,949.70.

Only five of the Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Midsmall IT and Telecom Index and the Consumer Durables Index rose the most by 0.39 per cent, reaching 9,140.95 and 34,896.80 respectively. This was followed by Nifty Midsmall Healthcare, which was up 0.37 per cent, reaching 40,205.90, and Nifty FMCG, which was up 0.35 per cent, reaching 53,286.60.

Only two of the sectoral indices were in the red. These were Nifty Oil & Gas, which was down 0.16%, reaching 10,541.35, and Nifty Media, which was down 0.08%, reaching 1,507.10.

The Oil & Gas Index dropped at a time when global oil prices are slightly up. Brent Crude was up 0.01% or $0.01, trading at $74.50 when it comes to June 2025 futures, while WTI Crude was up 0.04% or $0.03, trading at $71.23 when it comes to May 2025 futures.

Stock market in the previous session

The market closed deep into the red after the previous trading session ended on Tuesday, April 1. The Sensex closed a staggering 1,390.41 points or 1.80 percent into the red, reaching 76,024.51. The NSE Nifty was down by 353.65 points or by 1.5 per cent into the red, reaching 23,165.70.

"It would be difficult for the index to break 22,800 level as major buying was seen at this level, expect the index to take support at 22,800 levels," said Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. “The trend remains positive till the time the index is trading above 22800 level.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities said that “yesterday's drop in the Nifty has delayed and weakened the tactical bull case that began at 21,964, but is far from negating it.”

“For the day, vital support lies in the 23,090 - 23,141 zone with a downside extension in the 22,800-22,900 zone, which represents a long-term bull/bear threshold of sorts,” he said. “The 50-day moving average is starting to flatten near 23,000, so that's another major support level to watch. Bulls will be back in play only above 23,565.”

Among the Sensex stocks, HCL Technologies fell the most by 3.87 per cent, closing at ₹1,529.45. This was followed by Bajaj Finserv, which was down 3.46 per cent, closing at ₹1,936.50, and HDFC Bank, which was down 3.35 per cent, closing at ₹1,767.30.

HCL Technologies was also down 2.20 per cent, closing at ₹1,590.95 on Friday's close. Monday was a market holiday due to the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Only two of the Sensex stocks were in the green. These were IndusInd Bank, which was up 5.11 per cent, trading at ₹682.75, and Zomato, which was up by 0.27 per cent, trading at ₹202.05

IndusInd Bank had in contrast, fallen the most by 3.57 per cent, closing at ₹649.55 on Friday.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Realty Index fell the most by 3.11 per cent, reaching 824.85. This was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables, which was down 2.50 per cent, reaching 34,760, and the Nifty IT Index, which was down 2.45 per cent, reaching 35,980.65.

In contrast, the Realty Index was down the third-most by 1.42 per cent, reaching 851.30 on Friday, while the IT index fell the second-most by 1.76 per cent, reaching 36,886.15.

Only two of the sectoral indices were in the green. These were Nifty Media which was up 2.24%, reaching 1,508.30, and Nifty Oil & Gas, which was up 0.08%, reaching 10,558.15.

The Media Index had fallen the most by 2.29 per cent, reaching 1,475.25 on Friday's close.

In the Nifty Realty Index, Oberoi Realty fell the most (3.94% down), followed by Godrej Properties (3.93% down), and Prestige Estates Projects (3.83% down).

In the Nifty Consumer Durables Index, Voltas fell the most (7.56% down), followed by Amber Enterprises India (4.80% down), and Blue Star (2.67% down)

In the Nifty IT Index, Persistent Systems fell the most (5% down), followed by Coforge (4.18% down), and HCL Technologies (3.64% down).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) became net sellers of ₹5,901.63 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) became net buyers, purchasing a difference of ₹4,322.58 crore worth of equities.