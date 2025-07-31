Stock market: Sensex plunges 500 points, Nifty down by 0.6%, oil stocks worst hit

The oil stocks were worst hit, with IOCL seeing a dip of 3,12 per cent and BPCL falling by 2.42 per cent. Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Titan and State Bank of India were among the biggest laggards from the Sensex stocks.
The latest plunge comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced 25% tariff on Indian imports.
The Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹850.04 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
As per experts, sectors including textiles, pharmaceuticals, and automotive components, which are among the top exports to the US, are set to be impacted.