Stock market to remain closed today over Ambedkar Jayanti | Full holiday list

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2025 09:26 AM IST

Ambedkar Jayanti is a national holiday which is widely celebrated across India with large public gatherings, processions, and community events.

India is celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday, April 14, a national holiday observed every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

On account of Amebdkar Jayanti, the stock market is closed on Monday for equity trading, equity derivatives trading, SLB, currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri Party Repo, Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR), according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

Ambedkar Jayanti is a national holiday which is widely celebrated across India, especially in states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and so on, with large public gatherings, processions, and community events organised to honour his contributions.

Trading in all of these segments will resume on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

However, commodity trading will be closed for only the first half of the day or for the morning session alone, and will be open in the second half, or evening session, according to the holiday list on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), India's largest commodity exchange.

List of stock market holidays in 2025

S.NoHolidaysDateDay
1MahashivratriFebruary 26,2025Wednesday
2HoliMarch 14, 2025Friday
3Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)March 31,2025Monday
4Shri Mahavir JayantiApril 10,2025Thursday
5Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14,2025Monday
6Good FridayApril 18,2025Friday
7Maharashtra DayMay 01,2025Thursday
8Independence DayAugust 15,2025Friday
9Ganesh ChaturthiAugust 27,2025Wednesday
10Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/DussehraOctober 02,2025Thursday
11Diwali * Laxmi PujanOctober 21,2025Tuesday
12Diwali BalipratipadaOctober 22,2025Wednesday
13Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak DevNovember 05,2025Wednesday
14ChristmasDecember 25,2025Thursday

The morning session of the commodity markets is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, while the evening session time is from 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.

