Stock market to remain closed today over Ambedkar Jayanti | Full holiday list
India is celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday, April 14, a national holiday observed every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.
On account of Amebdkar Jayanti, the stock market is closed on Monday for equity trading, equity derivatives trading, SLB, currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri Party Repo, Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR), according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.
Ambedkar Jayanti is a national holiday which is widely celebrated across India, especially in states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and so on, with large public gatherings, processions, and community events organised to honour his contributions.
Trading in all of these segments will resume on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
However, commodity trading will be closed for only the first half of the day or for the morning session alone, and will be open in the second half, or evening session, according to the holiday list on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), India's largest commodity exchange.
List of stock market holidays in 2025
|S.No
|Holidays
|Date
|Day
|1
|Mahashivratri
|February 26,2025
|Wednesday
|2
|Holi
|March 14, 2025
|Friday
|3
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)
|March 31,2025
|Monday
|4
|Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|April 10,2025
|Thursday
|5
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14,2025
|Monday
|6
|Good Friday
|April 18,2025
|Friday
|7
|Maharashtra Day
|May 01,2025
|Thursday
|8
|Independence Day
|August 15,2025
|Friday
|9
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|August 27,2025
|Wednesday
|10
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
|October 02,2025
|Thursday
|11
|Diwali * Laxmi Pujan
|October 21,2025
|Tuesday
|12
|Diwali Balipratipada
|October 22,2025
|Wednesday
|13
|Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|November 05,2025
|Wednesday
|14
|Christmas
|December 25,2025
|Thursday
The morning session of the commodity markets is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, while the evening session time is from 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.