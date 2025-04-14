Stock market to remain closed today over Ambedkar Jayanti | Full holiday list

India is celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday, April 14, a national holiday observed every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

On account of Amebdkar Jayanti, the stock market is closed on Monday for equity trading, equity derivatives trading, SLB, currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri Party Repo, Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR), according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

Also Read: Goldman Sachs cuts targets on China stocks for 2nd time in a month over trade tensions

Ambedkar Jayanti is a national holiday which is widely celebrated across India, especially in states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and so on, with large public gatherings, processions, and community events organised to honour his contributions.

Trading in all of these segments will resume on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Also Read: EU trade deal talks: Piyush Goyal lashes out at non-trade barriers in EU

However, commodity trading will be closed for only the first half of the day or for the morning session alone, and will be open in the second half, or evening session, according to the holiday list on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), India's largest commodity exchange.

List of stock market holidays in 2025

Also Read: US senators urge insider trading probe into Trump after tariff U-turn sparks market surge

S.No Holidays Date Day 1 Mahashivratri February 26,2025 Wednesday 2 Holi March 14, 2025 Friday 3 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) March 31,2025 Monday 4 Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 10,2025 Thursday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2025 Monday 6 Good Friday April 18,2025 Friday 7 Maharashtra Day May 01,2025 Thursday 8 Independence Day August 15,2025 Friday 9 Ganesh Chaturthi August 27,2025 Wednesday 10 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 02,2025 Thursday 11 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan October 21,2025 Tuesday 12 Diwali Balipratipada October 22,2025 Wednesday 13 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05,2025 Wednesday 14 Christmas December 25,2025 Thursday View All Prev Next

The morning session of the commodity markets is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, while the evening session time is from 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.