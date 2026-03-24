Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 1,500 points, Nifty 50 jumps 1.4%; HDFC Bank gains

Mar 24, 2026 9:50:52 AM IST

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. rose as much as 3.2% to ₹767.75, snapping a four-day losing streak, after India's largest private lender announced it has appointed external law firms to look into the resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty.

Chakraborty had resigned last week, citing ethical concerns. That led to a rout in the stock of the “systemically important bank”.