Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 1,500 points, Nifty 50 jumps 1.4%; HDFC Bank gains
The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 2.08%, or 1,516.08 points, to an intraday-high of 74,212.47 points even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 surged 1.71%.
India's stock market opened higher today after US President Donald Trump postponed the bombing of Iran's power grid, allaying fears of a deeper energy shock. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 2.08%, or 1,516.08 points, to an intraday-high of 74,212.47 points even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 surged 1.71%. All 16 major sectors logged gains at the open. The broader small-caps and mid-caps added 1.6% each....Read More
On Monday, Trump said he had ordered the military to postpone strikes against Iranian power plants following “productive conversations” with Tehran. However, Iran's Parliamentary Speaker posted on social media that no talks had been held with the US, contradicting Trump's announcement.
HDFC Bank gains 3.2%, snaps four-day losing streak
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. rose as much as 3.2% to ₹767.75, snapping a four-day losing streak, after India's largest private lender announced it has appointed external law firms to look into the resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty.
Chakraborty had resigned last week, citing ethical concerns. That led to a rout in the stock of the “systemically important bank”.