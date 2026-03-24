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    Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 1,500 points, Nifty 50 jumps 1.4%; HDFC Bank gains

    By HT Business Desk
    Published on: Mar 24, 2026 9:53:18 AM IST

    The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 2.08%, or 1,516.08 points, to an intraday-high of 74,212.47 points even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 surged 1.71%.

    HDFC Bank logo.
    HDFC Bank logo.

    India's stock market opened higher today after US President Donald Trump postponed the bombing of Iran's power grid, allaying fears of a deeper energy shock. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 2.08%, or 1,516.08 points, to an intraday-high of 74,212.47 points even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 surged 1.71%. All 16 major sectors logged gains at the open. The broader small-caps and mid-caps added 1.6% each.

    On Monday, Trump said he had ordered the military to postpone strikes against Iranian power plants following “productive conversations” with Tehran. However, Iran's Parliamentary Speaker posted on social media that no talks had been held with the US, contradicting Trump's announcement.

    ...Read More

    On Monday, Trump said he had ordered the military to postpone strikes against Iranian power plants following “productive conversations” with Tehran. However, Iran's Parliamentary Speaker posted on social media that no talks had been held with the US, contradicting Trump's announcement.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 24, 2026 9:50:52 AM IST

    HDFC Bank gains 3.2%, snaps four-day losing streak

    Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. rose as much as 3.2% to 767.75, snapping a four-day losing streak, after India's largest private lender announced it has appointed external law firms to look into the resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty.

    Chakraborty had resigned last week, citing ethical concerns. That led to a rout in the stock of the “systemically important bank”.

    News business Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 1,500 points, Nifty 50 jumps 1.4%; HDFC Bank gains
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