Sensex surges 1,750 points, Nifty climbs 539 on eased Trump tariffs

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty soared in early trading on Tuesday, April 15, as they opened for the week, reflecting gains in global markets after US President Donald Trump temporarily eased tariffs on electronic goods, boosting investor sentiment. Stock market news: A man walks past the bull statue at BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

The BSE Sensex surged 1,750.37 points, reaching 76,907.63, while the NSE Nifty climbed 539.8 points to 23,368.35 in early trade on Tuesday.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, the top performer was Tata Motors that rallied five per cent, while Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank also posted strong gains.

All the Sensex stocks were in the green.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Auto Index rose the most by 1.93 per cent, reaching 20,945.55. This was followed by Nifty Realty, which was up 1.84 per cent, reaching 804.65, and Nifty Financial Services 25/50, which was up 1.83 per cent, reaching 26,627.50.

Stock market in the previous session

The market rallied and closed in the green after the previous trading session ended on Friday, April 11. The Sensex closed 1,310.11 points in the green or 1.77 per cent up, reaching 75,157.26, while the Nifty was up by 429.40 points or 1.92 per cent in the green, closing at 22,828.55.

“In the previous session, the index formed a bullish Marubozu candle, indicating strong bullish sentiment,” said Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. “It has also filled the falling gap, further reflecting buyers’ dominance.”

He added that “additionally, the index managed to close above the fast 9 EMA, signaling the continuation of the uptrend.”

“As long as the index holds above the previous low of 22,695, it is expected to move towards the 23,400 level in today’s session,” he said. “A breakout above 23,400 could open the door for further upside towards the 23,800–24,000 zone.”

Among the Sensex stocks, Tata Steel rose the most by 4.91 per cent, closing at ₹133.45. This was followed by Power rid Corporation of India, which was up 3.68 per cent, closing at ₹304.10, and NTPC, which was up 3.25 per cent, closing at ₹360.10.

Only two among the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red. They were Asian Paints, which was down 0.64%, trading at ₹2,394.20, and Tata Consultancy Services, which was down by 0.43%, reaching ₹3,232.30.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Metal Index rose the most by 4.09%, closing at ₹8,168.30. This was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables, which was up by 3.19%, closing at ₹36,085.30, and the Nifty Pharma Index, which was up by 2.43%, closing at ₹20,461.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of ₹2,519.03 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) became buyers, purchasing a huge difference of ₹3,759.27 crore worth of equities.

Meanwhile, the 10 year India Government Bond was down by 0.17% from previously, reaching a value of ₹102.62.