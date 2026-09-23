Sensex, Nifty open positive amid Middle East concerns, fund outflows

Indian stock market indices opened to a muted start on Wednesday, September 23, amid overhanging concerns over the Middle East conflict. Persistent foreign fund outflows have also been offsetting positive cues from Asian markets.

File photo: A bronze replica of a bull is seen at the gates of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (REUTERS)

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GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,343 points, as of 7:49 am, indicating a flat start for the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which closed at 23,329 on Tuesday, according to figures cited in a Reuters report.

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At 9:16 am, BSE SENSEX traded at 74,692.59, up by 163 points or 0.22 per cent while NSE was at around 23,385, about 56.85 points or 0.24 per cent up.

Brent crude futures saw a little changed, around $99 per barrel, on increased Gulf supply and hopes for a diplomatic solution to the US-Iran war through talks at the UN in New York.

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While US President Donald Trump warned that he could "annihilate" Iran, he also said his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had held productive talks with mediators of Iran to end the war.

Sensex, Nifty ended lower on Tuesday

Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Tuesday despite positive global market cues and a decline in crude oil prices. Reportedly, the downturn was led by pressures in IT, financial and capital good stocks.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 329.91 points, or 0.44 per cent, to close at 74,529.08. During the day, it slipped by 435.28 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 74,423.71, as per data cited in a PTI news agency report.

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The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 85.30 points, or 0.36 per cent, to end at 23,329, braeking a four-day streak. Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma and UltraTech Cement fell behind. While, Eternal, Interglobe Aviation, Titan and Tata Steel were among the winners.