 Stock market up after 5-day fall: Sensex surges 500 points, Nifty above 22,600 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stock market up after 5-day fall: Sensex surges 500 points, Nifty above 22,600

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2024 10:02 AM IST

Stock market today: M&M, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, and IndusInd Bank opened higher in the Sensex.

Stock market today: Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher today (May 31) led by heavyweight financial stocks. BSE Sensex was up 508 points, higher at 74,394 while Nifty50 was up 163 points at 22,632.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: Sam Altman plans to turn OpenAI into a regular for-profit company: Report

M&M, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, and IndusInd Bank opened higher in the Sensex while Maruti Suzuki and Infosys opened with losses. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh on what she learnt from her kids: 'My little ones taught me…'

Nifty Realty rose 2.4%, led by gains in Phoenix Mills, Lodha, and Prestige and Nifty Bank, Financial, Auto, Metal, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas opened 0.5-1% higher. Both Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.6%.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stock market up after 5-day fall: Sensex surges 500 points, Nifty above 22,600
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On