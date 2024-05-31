Stock market up after 5-day fall: Sensex surges 500 points, Nifty above 22,600

Stock market today: Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher today (May 31) led by heavyweight financial stocks. BSE Sensex was up 508 points, higher at 74,394 while Nifty50 was up 163 points at 22,632. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

M&M, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, and IndusInd Bank opened higher in the Sensex while Maruti Suzuki and Infosys opened with losses.

Nifty Realty rose 2.4%, led by gains in Phoenix Mills, Lodha, and Prestige and Nifty Bank, Financial, Auto, Metal, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas opened 0.5-1% higher. Both Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.6%.