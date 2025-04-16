Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stocks market expected to open lower today after erasing Trump tariff-induced losses

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2025 08:57 AM IST

With the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbing as much as 2.4%, India also became the first major equity market globally to erase the tariff-induced losses.

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Wednesday, a day after seeing a rebound from aftereffects of Donald Trump's tariffs, with global investors hoping it to be a relative safe haven amid the volatility created by US President's reciprocal duties.

In comparison, a broader gauge of Asian equities is still down more than 3% since the tariff announcements, meaning that India’s domestic economy is seen as being able to withstand a potential global recession better than many peers, who face higher tariffs.(Representational image)
In comparison, a broader gauge of Asian equities is still down more than 3% since the tariff announcements, meaning that India’s domestic economy is seen as being able to withstand a potential global recession better than many peers, who face higher tariffs.(Representational image)

The stock market on Tuesday closed with the Sensex reaching 1,577.63 points in the green or 2.10 per cent up, hitting 76,734.89, while the Nifty was up by 500 points or 2.19 per cent in the green, closing at 23,328.55.

Also Read: Nvidia faces $5.5 billion in charges after US restricts chip sales to China

Stock market expected to open lower

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, pausing after two sessions of strong gains driven by a relief rally, according to a Reuters report, which added that investors are cautious, awaiting further clarity on global trade dynamics.

As of 7:50 am on Wednesday, Gift Nifty futures were trading at 23,273, indicating a 0.2 per cent dip for the Nifty 50 from Tuesday’s close of 23,328.55.

Analysts cited in the report remained wary of emerging supply chain risks tied to the ongoing US-China trade tensions.

Across Asia, markets were largely in the red, led by declines in China and Hong Kong. Japan’s Nikkei also slipped, weighed down by chip stocks, after Nvidia revealed fresh US export restrictions on a key chip to China.

With the Nifty having climbed as much as 2.4 per cent intraday, India also became the first major equity market globally to erase the tariff-induced losses, according to a Bloomberg report.

Also Read: Faulty bathroom door latches become a $3.4 million problem for Boeing

In comparison, a broader gauge of Asian equities is still down more than 3 per cent since the tariff announcements, meaning that India’s domestic economy is seen as being able to withstand a potential global recession better than many peers, who face higher tariffs.

“We remain overweight India in our portfolios,” the report quoted Gary Dugan, chief executive officer of The Global CIO Office. Supported by good domestic growth and aided by a likely diversification of supply chains away from China, Indian equities are seen as a safer bet over the medium term, he said.

One of the reasons behind this is that India accounted for just 2.7 per cent of total US imports last year, as compared to 14 per cent for China and 15 per cent for Mexico, according to Bloomberg data.

Also Read: OpenAI's Sam Altman announces hiring: ‘If you have a background in…’

“India is not insulated, but relatively better positioned amid the risk of a trade war given its low direct revenue exposure to US, particularly on the goods side,” the report quoted Rajat Agarwal, a strategist at Societe Generale SA as having said. “Indian equities should also benefit if oil prices sustain at low levels.”

The rally also comes as investors see India as an alternative manufacturing hub to China amid the intensifying Sino-American trade war.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Stocks market expected to open lower today after erasing Trump tariff-induced losses
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On