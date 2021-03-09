Strategic sale to be main mode for disinvestment, says Anurag Thakur
The scope for sale of minority stakes in public sector companies has reduced and strategic disinvestment would be the primary mode for disinvestment receipts going forward, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said on Tuesday.
In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Thakur said the government has realised ₹20,627 crore as disinvestment receipts till March 3, which is around 64 per cent of Revised Estimate (RE) in 2020-21.
Disinvestment of the government's equity in CPSEs depends largely on market sentiment, investor interest, and market valuation of CPSE stocks.
"Over a period of time, the scope of minority stake sale has declined and strategic disinvestment and privatisation would be the primary mode for disinvestment receipts," Thakur said.
The disinvestment receipts in the RE for current fiscal ending March has been significantly scaled down from the Budget estimates of ₹2.10 lakh crore.
Thakur said adverse market conditions arising due to COVID-19 adversely impacted the government's disinvestment plans.
"The COVID-19 pandemic and contraction in manufacturing and services post lockdown coupled with uncertainty in financial markets, posed significant challenges before the disinvestment efforts of the government, and delayed transactions both for minority stake sale and strategic disinvestment during large part of FY 2020-21," Thakur added.
He also said that with the recovery of the stock market subsequently, the disinvestment transactions are coming back on track.
The government has decided on strategic disinvestment of Rastriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL), NMDC's Nagarnar unit, Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd, and units of SAIL -- Alloy Steel Plant, Durgapur; Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant and Salem Steel Plant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gupta's GFG alliance continues negotiations on Greensill debt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slips to $68 as rally fizzles out before US supply report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla shares bounce back following steep five-day decline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 pending installments of DA to be restored from July, says Anurag Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivo India's revenue grows over 45% to ₹25,060 crore in FY-20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jio to offer services at lower tariffs for MSMBs; eyes 50 million MSMB customers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Passenger vehicle retail sales rise over 10% in Feb on low base effect: FADA
- Two-wheeler sales however declined 16.08 per cent to 10,91,288 units last month, as compared to 13,00,364 units in February 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infrastructural spends, PLI projects to drive growth next fiscal: Report
- Crisil also expects growth to rebound to 11 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, after "an estimated 8 per cent contraction" this fiscal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women to give $20 trillion boost to global economic growth by 2050
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategic sale to be main mode for disinvestment, says Anurag Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge was appalled by what he saw on Kolkata-Delhi flight; issues 7-point order
- The Delhi High Court judge initiated a suo motu case after he took a flight to Delhi last week, outlining how many passengers exhibited "a stubborn reluctance" to wear their masks properly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US stimulus will boost global economy, Europe's economy still struggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold price slightly up, trades at ₹44,526; silver rises by ₹900
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vodafone Group seeks $3.1 billion from Vantage Towers IPO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex leaps 584 points, banking and finance scrips gain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox