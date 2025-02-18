Study, work in UK for 2 years: Lottery ballot applications for Indians aged 18-30 open, check eligibility

The ballot for the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) 2025 has been opened today. The visa scheme offers Indians aged between 18 and 30 years the opportunity to live, study, travel and work in the UK for up to two years. Representative Image(Unsplash)

The scheme has 3,000 spots open this year and its ballot will remain open till Thursday, February 20. Applicants do not need to pay to enter the ballot, with successful entries being picked at random.

You can apply for the ballot here.

Eligibility to apply to YPS 2025

Age: Applicants must be at least 18 years old but not more than 30 years old and must be at least 18 on the date they plan to travel to the UK.

Qualification: They must also have a qualification at UK bachelor's degree level or above.

Savings: The applicants must also have proof of £2,530 (about ₹2.77 lakh) in savings to support themselves in the UK. Applicants will need to have had the money available for at least 28 days in a row. Day 28 must be within 31 days of applying for this visa.

Also read: New FASTag rules come into effect today: 5 things you need to know

Dependents: They must also not have any children under the age of 18 who live with them or who they are financially responsible for.

Process after selection in YPS 2025

The successful applicants will be notified via email without two weeks of the ballot closing and will be invited to apply for the visa. They will then have 90 days from the date of the email to make an application to the UK Home Office via the online application form. They will also have to provide their biometrics and pay all associated fees, including visa application fee and immigration health surcharge, within the 90-day window.

Unsuccessful entries to YPS 2025

The results of the ballot are final and applicants cannot appeal if they are unsuccessful. They can enter future ballots if they are unsuccessful, as long as they still meet the eligibility criteria.