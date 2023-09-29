Subscribed to JSW Infra IPO? Here's how you can check your allotment status

JSW Infrastructure's initial public offering (IPO)'s share allotment has been finalised. The IPO was open for subscriptions from September 25 to 27. The price band of each share has been fixed at ₹113-119 per share.



The allotment status of the shares can be checked on the registrar's portal KFin Technologies Ltd. In case you have applied for the company's IPO, you can check it on the registrar's website. The status of allotment can be checked on the link. IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

How to check allotment status on registrar's portal

Step 1: After clicking on the link, you will get to see five links where the status can be checked.



Step 2: By clicking one of the links, select JSW Infrastructure Limited from the dropdown menu in the IPO section.



Step 3: Select either of the three options to check the allotment status, i.e Application No., demat account or PAN.



Step 4: If you selected the first option, type the application number and the captcha code, then click on ‘Submit’.



In case you opted to check status through demat account number, then type it and enter the captcha code before clicking on ‘Submit’.

For third option, enter your PAN number and type the captcha code. Click on ‘Submit’.

How to check allotment status on BSE and NSE

Step 1: For BSE, visit the allotment page on the official site . Now select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’ section. Pick the IPO from the dropdown option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 2: Enter your PAN or application number to check status.



Step 3: Visit National Stock Exchange's website

Step 4: Select ‘Click her to sign up’ option and register yourself with your PAN. Now, login via username, password and captcha code. Check your IPO allotment status on the new page that opens.

JSW Infrastructure, a port-related infrastructure company, provides maritime-related services, including cargo handling, storage solutions, logistics services and other value-added services to its customers.

As on June 30, 2023, the company's installed cargo handling capacity was 158.43 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

