Suniel Shetty's food delivery app to high air fares: All in business this week

In the wake of the Go First airline crisis, Spicejet said in a statement that it has no plans whatsoever to file for insolvency. The airline said it is firmly focused on its business and remains in active talks with investors to raise funds.

In other business news, a study by an online job search portal found that there has been a significant jump in the job opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) roles in India. Over 158% surge on the platform in job postings related to this field has been recorded in India in last five years.

You would also want to know how your air travel for the summer vacations is going to be expensive. Passengers may need to shell out between 10-50% more in ticket fares as compared with last year.

Retail inflation at 18-month low of 4.7%

India’s retail inflation slid to an 18-month low of 4.7% in April, compared to 5.66% in March, official data on Friday showed, bringing relief to consumers and the government alike. Read more

Suniel Shetty launches food delivery app Waayu: How will it be compared to Zomato, Swiggy

Actor Suniel Shetty has been roped in as a brand ambassador and investor in a new venture, ‘Waayu’, a food delivery app, which aims to provide customers with affordable and timely food, hotels and restaurants in Mumbai. Read more

Geared up for expansion in operations, no question of filing insolvency, says SpiceJet amid Go First crisis

SpiceJet has initiated the process of reviving its grounded fleet with the USD 50 million funds received by the airline from the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and internal cash accruals. Read more

Indians' demand for AI-related roles rises, over 150% surge in job posts: Study

The advent of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has opened pathways to a number of employment opportunities in the market and, if the study by job search portal Indeed is considered, over 158% surge on the platform in job postings related to this field has been recorded in India in last five years. Read more

Flights for summer vacations to become expensive

People wanting to fly out over the summer vacations may need to shell out between 10% to 50% more in ticket prices compared to last year, travel industry experts have said, citing the collapse of budget carrier Go First, which has shrunk the availability of bookings. Read more

Air India extends voluntary retirement scheme deadline for staff. Check new date

Tata-owned Air India on Monday announced an extension of the last date for employees to apply for Voluntary Retirement Scheme(VRS). The new deadline is May 31, as per a notification by a senior official of the airline. Read more

