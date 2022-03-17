Supreme Court denies bail to Shivinder Mohan Singh in Religare Finvest case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied temporary bail to former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh considering the serious charges against him and an apprehension that he may go absconding.

Shivinder Singh moved two bail pleas in the top court, one in the case involving alleged misappropriation of about ₹2400 crore of Religare Finvest Limited and the other involving money laundering in which the Enforcement Directorate has arrested him and probe is on.

Denying bail to Shivinder in the main case probed by the Delhi Police, a bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said, “In the facts and circumstances of the case, considering the nature of serious allegations, there are apprehensions that the petitioner, if released on temporary bail, may fly away or run away, the present application for bail is rejected.”

Shivinder Singh sought bail to attend a ceremony following the death of his uncle. As his mother suffered a stroke, his counsel senior advocate Gopal Jain told the court that her mother needs his physical and mental support after having lost her brother on March 8. He requested the court to permit him attend the function on March 20.

The court noted that on an earlier occasion he got a seven-day bail to attend the funeral of a person not related to him but in the capacity of being part of Radhasoami Satsang.

“Last time you said you are a follower of Satsang and wish to attend the ceremony of a follower who died. A satsangi will not do such kind of things.”

The bail was opposed by solicitor general Tushar Mehta.

He said, “He is a serious flight risk and is accused of about ₹2,400 crore fraud. He has also been arrested by Enforcement Directorate. Even if he gets bail here, he will remain inside as he needs bail in the ED case as well.”