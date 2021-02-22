Supreme Court issues notice on Amazon’s plea to stall Future-Reliance deal
More details awaited.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Gold prices begin week slightly up at ₹46,335, silver rises by over ₹400
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Gold rates also rose marginally in the international market as the spot gold rate rose 0.1 per cent to $1,783.56 per ounce.
Sensex falls over 200 points in early trade; Nifty below 15,000
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:58 AM IST
After dropping to 50,685.42, the 30-share BSE index pared most losses to trade 65.13 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 50,824.63.
Global dividend payouts forecast to revive in 2021
Reuters, Lonodn
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:07 AM IST
A total of $220 billion worth of cuts were made between April and December, based on investment manager Janus Henderson's Global Dividend Index.
Rishi Sunak plans new Tech Visas to boost UK fintech: Report
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:23 PM IST
The senior Cabinet minister has drawn up details for the scheme to attract global talent to UK start-ups and its GBP 7-billion fintech sector, proposals which are said to have the backing of his boss -- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Iran to attend OPEC+ committee meeting next month: Report
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:58 PM IST
While Iran -- exempted from OPEC’s production cuts because it’s output has been hit by U.S. sanctions -- isn’t a member of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), it will be represented at the panel’s March 3 gathering, the delegate said.
Traders body writes to PM Modi about GST issues
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:36 PM IST
In its letter to the prime minister, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) called for setting up of a "special working group" at the central level comprising senior officials, CAIT representatives and independent tax experts to review the GST structure and make recommendations to the government.
UK to widen post-Brexit support to fishing businesses
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:41 PM IST
"Our fishermen are at the heart of many of our coastal communities and we recognise the impact of coronavirus and the end of the transition period on them," Environment Secretary George Eustice said.
Hyundai aims to strengthen its SUV lineup in India
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The company, which is the second largest passenger vehicle maker in the country, is also gearing up to bring a seven-seater model in the country.
Global trends to guide markets; indices may remain range-bound: Analysts
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Markets had registered sharp gains post the Union Budget, but last week profit-taking was witnessed.
Market cap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles over ₹1.23 lakh crore
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest laggard in the list as its market valuation tanked ₹44,672.14 crore to ₹11,52,770.11 crore.
Bitcoin, ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:16 PM IST
The chief executive of Tesla Inc, whose recent tweets have fueled the digital-currency rally, made the remark on Twitter while replying to a user.
EPFO adds 12.54 lakh new subscribers in December: Labour ministry
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Nearly 53.70 lakh subscribers were added in the first three quarters of the current financial year (April-December, 2020), despite the ongoing virus pandemic, a release issued by the ministry said.
CSR should not be legally mandated, philanthropy comes from within: Azim Premji
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:01 PM IST
"I do not think we should have a legal mandate for companies to do CSR. Philanthropy or charity or contribution to society must come from within, and it cannot be mandated from outside. But that's my personal view."
Airbus CEO calls for trade war ceasefire, easing Covid-19 travel bans
Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Washington progressively imposed import duties of 15% on Airbus jets from 2019 after a prolonged dispute at the World Trade Organization, and the EU responded with matching tariffs on Boeing jets a year later.
