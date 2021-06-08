Home / Business / Tata Digital to invest up to $75 mn in CureFit
Tata Digital to invest up to $75 mn in CureFit

  • As a part of the deal, CureFit founder and CEO, Mukesh Bansal, will join as President of Tata Digital Ltd. Bansal, who also founded fashion marketplace Myntra in 2007, will continue his leadership role at CureFit.
By Tarush Bhalla, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:45 AM IST

Tata Digital Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, on Monday, entered into an agreement to invest up to $75 million in CureFit Healthcare Private Ltd. (CureFit), subject to completion of diligence process and other approvals.

As a part of the deal, CureFit founder and CEO, Mukesh Bansal, will join as President of Tata Digital Ltd. Bansal, who also founded fashion marketplace Myntra in 2007, will continue his leadership role at CureFit.

“The CureFit partnership, with its industry-leading platform in fitness, aligns well with our overall healthcare proposition where fitness is increasingly becoming an integral part of consumers’ life. We are delighted to have Mukesh Bansal as a part of the key leadership team of Tata Digital. With his deep consumer experience and an entrepreneurial mindset of having incubated and grown two successful businesses, his expertise will bring immense value to us,” said N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons.

