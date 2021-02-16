IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for $1.3 billion: Report
A Tata sign is seen outside their offices in London, Britain March 30, 2016. (Reuters)
A Tata sign is seen outside their offices in London, Britain March 30, 2016. (Reuters)
business

Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for $1.3 billion: Report

Tata's stake will translate into an enterprise value of 135 billion rupees for BigBasket, which is backed by Alibaba, ET Now said.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:16 PM IST

India's Tata Group will buy a 68% stake in online grocery startup BigBasket for about 95 billion rupees ($1.31 billion), television channel ET Now said on Tuesday, citing sources.

The salt-to-software conglomerate has been planning to launch a "super app" that will tie in all its consumer businesses, according to media reports, as it competes against Amazon.com Inc and Reliance Industries Ltd in India's booming e-commerce market.

Bengaluru-based BigBasket competes with Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart and Amazon's "Fresh" service as more consumers stay indoors and choose to shop online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tata's stake will translate into an enterprise value of 135 billion rupees for BigBasket, which is backed by Alibaba, ET Now said.

BigBasket top management, including co-founder Hari Menon, are likely to stay on for three to four years, according to the report.

Tata Group and BigBasket said they had no comments on the matter.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tata group
Close
A Tata sign is seen outside their offices in London, Britain March 30, 2016. (Reuters)
A Tata sign is seen outside their offices in London, Britain March 30, 2016. (Reuters)
business

Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for $1.3 billion: Report

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Tata's stake will translate into an enterprise value of 135 billion rupees for BigBasket, which is backed by Alibaba, ET Now said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Statistics Canada or StatCan stated that real GDP dropped 11.6 per cent in April after a decline of 7.5 per cent in March. (AFP photo)
Statistics Canada or StatCan stated that real GDP dropped 11.6 per cent in April after a decline of 7.5 per cent in March. (AFP photo)
business

GDP to be in growth territory in December quarter, says report

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Private consumption and government spending will help the economy post a turnaround during the December quarter and the GDP will grow 0.7 per cent, Icra Ratings said in a report on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The individual had appealed to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the order, mentioning that he had filed a reply on October 15, 2019, which was not considered by Sebi.(PTI file photo)
The individual had appealed to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the order, mentioning that he had filed a reply on October 15, 2019, which was not considered by Sebi.(PTI file photo)
business

Sebi bars individual from securities market for fraudulent trading activities

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Sebi, in the last order, noted that preferential allotment of shares of VLFL was made to one of the off-market transferors -- Looklike Trade Pvt Ltd -- in FY 2013-14. The investigation period was from August 12, 2014, to July 31, 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2020, the FMCG Industry had a value degrowth of 2 per cent.(Priyanka Parashar/ Mint file photo. Representative image)
In 2020, the FMCG Industry had a value degrowth of 2 per cent.(Priyanka Parashar/ Mint file photo. Representative image)
business

FMCG industry grows 7.3% in Oct-Dec, rural sales up 14.2%, says report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Large manufacturers also bounced back with consumption-led growth during the quarter, while the small ones clocked double-digit growth amid rise in consumption, said the FMCG Snapshot for Q4 2020 released by NielsenIQ’s Retail Intelligence team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on US Dollar banknotes.(REUTERS)
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on US Dollar banknotes.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin breaks above $50,000 for first time ever

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Bitcoin’s ascent has been buoyed by the widening adoption of the cryptocurrency and has risen around 72% so far this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A dealer carries BMW's promotional cushions at a dealer shop in Beijing, China, September 11, 2015.(REUTERS)
A dealer carries BMW's promotional cushions at a dealer shop in Beijing, China, September 11, 2015.(REUTERS)
business

BMW India launches SportX petrol variant of SUV X3 priced at 56.5 lakh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • The vehicle is equipped with the company's xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that monitors the driving situation constantly and distributes the engine's power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon said hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Sticks would be produced annually, helping it to meet demand from Indian customers.REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo(REUTERS)
Amazon said hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Sticks would be produced annually, helping it to meet demand from Indian customers.REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Amazon to make TV streaming device in India

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The Fire TV Stick will be made by Foxconn subsidiary Cloud Network Technology in the southern city of Chennai, marking the first time one of Amazon's devices will be manufactured in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The extension of deadline may also mean extra interest burden for home buyers as they will have to continue servicing their home loans for this extended period.(Reuters File Photo)
The extension of deadline may also mean extra interest burden for home buyers as they will have to continue servicing their home loans for this extended period.(Reuters File Photo)
business

Bajaj Housing Finance to provide home loan digital sanction letter in 10 minutes

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited recently announced a revision in the approval time for home loans across the board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Now that we are all agreed that Tik Tok is A Bad Thing, where do we go next? (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
Now that we are all agreed that Tik Tok is A Bad Thing, where do we go next? (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
business

TikTok's US ad business roars back as Trump's threats recede

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:03 PM IST
While the Biden administration pauses a government lawsuit filed by Trump officials, corporate sponsors have raced back to the popular short video sharing app, booking advertising campaigns and experimenting with new ways to reach consumers
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the same time, the government will support the employment of Singaporeans and the deepening of their capabilities while promoting the transfer of capabilities from foreigners to locals(Bloomberg Photo)
At the same time, the government will support the employment of Singaporeans and the deepening of their capabilities while promoting the transfer of capabilities from foreigners to locals(Bloomberg Photo)
business

Singapore reduces foreign workers quota in manufacturing sector

PTI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The manufacturing sector employs about 450,000 workers, or about 12 per cent of the workforce, with median wages about 10 per cent higher than the economy-wide median. From January 1 next year, the manufacturing sector can have only up to 18 per cent of their workforce be foreign workers on S Passes
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Oil holds near $60 in New York as power crisis hits US supply

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:16 PM IST
As much as 1.7 million barrels a day of oil output has halted and deliveries via pipeline suspended as freezing weather cripples Texas’s power system and blackouts spread to other states in the central U.S. Energy Aspects Ltd. said 3 million barrels a day of processing capacity could be off-line.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CB350RS will be available across the 'Big Wing' network, the company's retail outlet for premium bike.(@adiljal/Twitter)
The CB350RS will be available across the 'Big Wing' network, the company's retail outlet for premium bike.(@adiljal/Twitter)
business

Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at 1.96 lakh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The CB350RS is the second new introduction of Honda's CB family of motorcycles, which is 'Made in India for the World'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shares in the lenders - Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India and Central Bank of India - each ended 20% higher.(MINT_PRINT)
Shares in the lenders - Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India and Central Bank of India - each ended 20% higher.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex, Nifty end flat as some banks fall, Reliance gains

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Domestic benchmark indexes have climbed 12% this month after a high-spending federal budget and strong corporate earnings, spurring hopes that Asia's third-largest economy can quickly bounce back from a pandemic-induced slowdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.(REUTERS)
Virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin extends its rally to an all-time high close to $50,000

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Bitcoin’s volatile, fivefold advance over the past year towers above the returns from more traditional investments like stocks, gold and commodities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold also increased marginally in the global markets.(REUTERS)
Gold also increased marginally in the global markets.(REUTERS)
business

Gold, silver prices rise marginally, gold at 47,409, silver 70,280

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The bullion had closed at 47, 241 per 10 gram and silver at 70,129 per kg in the previous session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP