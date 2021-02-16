Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for $1.3 billion: Report
India's Tata Group will buy a 68% stake in online grocery startup BigBasket for about 95 billion rupees ($1.31 billion), television channel ET Now said on Tuesday, citing sources.
The salt-to-software conglomerate has been planning to launch a "super app" that will tie in all its consumer businesses, according to media reports, as it competes against Amazon.com Inc and Reliance Industries Ltd in India's booming e-commerce market.
Bengaluru-based BigBasket competes with Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart and Amazon's "Fresh" service as more consumers stay indoors and choose to shop online during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tata's stake will translate into an enterprise value of 135 billion rupees for BigBasket, which is backed by Alibaba, ET Now said.
BigBasket top management, including co-founder Hari Menon, are likely to stay on for three to four years, according to the report.
Tata Group and BigBasket said they had no comments on the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for $1.3 billion: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GDP to be in growth territory in December quarter, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi bars individual from securities market for fraudulent trading activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FMCG industry grows 7.3% in Oct-Dec, rural sales up 14.2%, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin breaks above $50,000 for first time ever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMW India launches SportX petrol variant of SUV X3 priced at ₹56.5 lakh
- The vehicle is equipped with the company's xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that monitors the driving situation constantly and distributes the engine's power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon to make TV streaming device in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bajaj Housing Finance to provide home loan digital sanction letter in 10 minutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TikTok's US ad business roars back as Trump's threats recede
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore reduces foreign workers quota in manufacturing sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil holds near $60 in New York as power crisis hits US supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at ₹1.96 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex, Nifty end flat as some banks fall, Reliance gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin extends its rally to an all-time high close to $50,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold, silver prices rise marginally, gold at ₹47,409, silver ₹70,280
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox